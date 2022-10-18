Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Initiative for hidden disabilities to launch at Columbia Airport, a first in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An initiative that discreetly helps passengers with hidden disabilities is set to launch at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) October 24, becoming the first in the state with it. The program, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, is a new in-terminal initiative that allows those with...
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
RCSD investigating alleged school threat made to Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged school threat made to Columbia High School. Officials say they have not found any credible information to support the threat. "All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them," says RCSD.
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
Markers unveiled at 3 historical African American camps in Orangeburg County & Elloree
ORANGEBURG, SC — A historic and impactful day in Orangeburg County, and Elloree. South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension hosted the unveiling of three local African American landmarks. It was a trip down memory lane as many shared why these markers have such significance for both past...
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders
Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
City hires two new administrative employees to run Rapid Shelter Columbia
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — We're less than two weeks away from a plan by the city of Columbia set for having it's Rapid Shelter Columbia up and running. It’s an initiative to give people living on the streets a pod to live in, short-term. WACH FOX wanted to...
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
Warming in to the weekend, but mornings stay cold!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Warmer weather is on the way... but we have another frosty morning on the way for Friday!. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will drop down into the mid 30s. Even though most of the low temperatures in the Midlands won't hit the freezing...
"I feel that we are ready:" Richland Co. says all hurdles are cleared ahead of Midterms
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — In August, Terry Graham stepped into the role of Interim Director of the Richland County Elections Office after a string of resignations. In turn, he was given the task of ensuring past problems at the polls don't resurface. With only two months to prepare,...
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
Missing 67-year-old with dementia found safe
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 11:00 a.m.: The missing 67-year-old with dementia was located less than a mile south in a wooded area near a field. Original coverage: The Sumter County Sheriff's Office need your help locating a missing 67-year-old with dementia. On the evening of Oct....
