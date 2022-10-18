ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
COLUMBIA, SC
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders

Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
CASSATT, SC
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
COLUMBIA, SC
Warming in to the weekend, but mornings stay cold!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Warmer weather is on the way... but we have another frosty morning on the way for Friday!. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will drop down into the mid 30s. Even though most of the low temperatures in the Midlands won't hit the freezing...
COLUMBIA, SC
Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
Missing 67-year-old with dementia found safe

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 11:00 a.m.: The missing 67-year-old with dementia was located less than a mile south in a wooded area near a field. Original coverage: The Sumter County Sheriff's Office need your help locating a missing 67-year-old with dementia. On the evening of Oct....
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

