Tazewell County, VA

Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia

By Aynae Simmons
 2 days ago

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.

WEST VIRGINIA: Fatal accident after truck and Mingo County school bus collide

This affects residents in Tazewell County.

Voters with a P.O. Box might have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information.

A statement from Susan Beals, the Virginia Commissioner of Election addressed how the department plans to fix the error.

Beals says quote, “The Department of Elections will mail corrected notices to all affected voters. Any voters can check their voting information on the Department’s website .”

