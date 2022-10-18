ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies recover over 4,000 stolen items from NC pawn shop

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that 14 people were recently charged after stolen items were found at a pawn shop in Arden. Deputies said more than 4,000 stolen items were recovered from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn. According to deputies, the items...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman arrested in deadly Walhalla stabbing, police say

WALHALLA, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in the murder of a man found stabbed to death earlier this week, according to Chief Tim Rice, with the Walhalla Police Department. Police said Lakeisha McLendon, 27, of Hartwell, Georgia, was taken into custody Wednesday night. Oconee County Coroner Karl...
WALHALLA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
WMBF

Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
ELLENBORO, NC

