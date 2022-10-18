Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
Babygold Barbecue to host Fire and Wine dinner
Listen up meat and wine-lovers — campfire cooking is set to take on a new meaning at Babygold Barbecue, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn. The restaurant, known for serving approachable barbecue, has partnered up with Ridge Vineyards for a one-night only event designed to showcase exceptional single-vineyard wines and the open fire cooking expertise of Chef John Manion. The much-lauded chef is the Culinary Director at Babygold and Executive Chef/Owner at El Che Bar in Chicago.
oakpark.com
Addis Café blending old and new on Oak Park Ave.
In 2016, Kalkidan Tesfaye offered her homemade scones to the owner of the coffee shop on the east side of Oak Park Avenue and he responded by offering her the entire storefront. Figuring fate had intervened, Tesfaye accepted the offer and opened Addis Café. She called the space home for six years before the chef-owner and her co-owner-husband, Michael Kumela, moved their café across the street to a bright and cheery new home at 801 Van Buren St.
oakpark.com
In the fold: Betty’s Pizza and Pasta
To fold or not to fold? It is debatable whether extra-large slices of New York style pizza should be folded in half before eating. Some folks do it to avoid the dreaded “flop,” while others collapse the crust to keep the cheese from sliding off in a gooey avalanche. Anti folders keep their meal a two-handed affair likely preferring to double the number of bites it takes to finish their coveted slice. No matter how you prefer to eat your pie, Betty’s Pizza and Pasta, 1003 South Blvd., Oak Park, brings a taste of the Big Apple to the Pleasant District.
oakpark.com
The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn
When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
oakpark.com
Celebrating Kribi Coffee’s hyperlocal roasting revolution
Since opening in January 2019, Jacques Shalo has been working diligently to carve out a unique identity for his independent coffee roastery in the congested and competitive coffee shop business. Shalo credits Kribi’s Coffee’s “four tenets,” freshness, method, sourcing, and giving back, for the brand’s quick rise in popularity.
oakpark.com
Gather together at Anfora Wine Merchants
Anfora Wine Merchants, 128 S. Marion St., is a combination retail shop and wine education center, named after a two-handled terracotta vessel used in Ancient Rome to store or transport wine. Since opening two years ago, the Pleasant District destination has become a regional wine destination and captured national attention because of some press from the James Beard award winning drinks publication, Punch.
oakpark.com
Building a beer community at Exit Strategy Brewing Co.
Exit Strategy Brewing Co., 7700 Madison St., is the only brewery in Forest Park and their portfolio of both approachable and inventive ales have kept beer drinkers coming back for more than seven years. This pool of regulars, lovingly referred to as the “Exit Strategy family,” have become the lifeblood of co-owners Katherine and Chris Valleau as they continue to build the brewery of their dreams.
oakpark.com
Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park
Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
oakpark.com
Sips and Sweets gaining ground thanks to community support
Sips and Sweets gaining ground thanks to community support Krista Brazel, owner of Sips & Sweets Café, 1 Riverside Rd., Riverside, opened her bakery and coffee house nearly a year ago. Brazel lost her job due to the pandemic in 2020 and in the face of considerable uncertainty, she harnessed her entrepreneurial spirit and formulated plans to start her own businesses.
Eater
Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street
Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
oakpark.com
Sweet sisterhood at the heart of Broken Tart
Sisters, Krissy and Katie Mack, are raising their families in Oak Park and have made their brick-and-mortar bakery dreams come true in the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District. Broken Tart brings “undone” cakes, classic cookies and a sense of whimsy to 1108 Chicago Avenue. Settling in Oak Park...
oakpark.com
Big Week | October 19-26
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library. Singers, dancers, poets, rappers, and other creatives are invited to bring it once a month, where they will receive support from peers. All ages welcome. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park. The Journey of the Universe. Monday, Oct....
oakpark.com
Poke Burrito to enter the donut game
A donut is a glorious thing and Poke Burrito, 1025 Lake St., Oak Park, is adding some of the fried golden rings to their repertoire. According to owner Jimmy Chen, adding subtly sweet and thoughtfully decorated mochi donuts feels like the perfect novelty addition to Poke Burrito’s colorful menu of poke bowls, sushi burritos, maki rolls and boba teas.
oakpark.com
YOU are the little gem!
Imagine you are in Paris or London on a chilly Autumn day where leaves of burnt orange, bright yellow and green are swirling and dancing through the crisp clear air. There’s a rosy warm glow in your cheeks with the newness of fall and a day of bustling vigor!
oakpark.com
Instant Gratification in Elmwood Park
The Polaroid camera sold out in a buying frenzy following a single in store demonstration in 1948. Some eateries in Elmwood Park have been serving up timeless fare for longer than the camera has been on the market. These recognizable photos cultivate a swift sense of nostalgia just like so many of the dishes served inside the colorful collection of eateries that lure customers with a diversity of cuisines, ample parking, and an honest sense of camaraderie. The Village of Elmwood Park tirelessly supports the restaurants lined up on North Avenue and throughout the village—that ongoing commitment is one of the reasons why many Restaurant Row establishments have endured for decades. So whether you “say cheese” or “hold the cheese” there is classic dish worthy of capturing in Elmwood Park!
chicagoonthecheap.com
Halloween House Music Party
Halloween just got more spirited with a special Haunted House Music Halloween Party on October 28, 2022. Chicago’s homegrown sound will pump through a night of ferocious beats and non-stop dancing in the Wicker Park neighborhood. The legendary Chosen Few DJ Terry Hunter will spin records along with Lady...
oakpark.com
Coffee and much more at Wise Cup
WISE CUP, in Downtown Oak Park, 1018 Lake St, offers an array of traditional coffee drinks, pastries, muffins and breads (baked goods provided by Reuter’s Bakery) as well as an enticing selection of Indian dishes including flavorful samosas and yogurt-based mango lassis. Wise Cup also makes its own authentic Masala Chai blend, which is brewed fresh per-customer, or available in bags for home brewing.
oakpark.com
Thanks to Anne and Jim
The year-end closing of The Irish Shop is a genuine loss for independent, bricks-and-mortar retail in Oak Park. This Oak Park Avenue shop has been a staple for decades. And its owners Anne and Jim August have been exemplars of active, generous, involved local business owners. They will be missed...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
oakpark.com
Wolf it down at Okami Sushi
Tom Uiprapassorn, chef and co-owner of Okami Sushi, 6818 W. North Ave., Chicago, combines his love for Japanese anime and architectural sushi at his restaurant nestled in the North Avenue District. In Japanese, Okami can mean “Great God” or “wolf,” but owners of the sushi centric restaurant bearing the name took inspiration from Okami Amaterasu — a white wolf goddess character at the center of a video game launched in 2006.
