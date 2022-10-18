Read full article on original website
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA remains No. 1, Oregon rises ahead of weekend clash
The Week 7 clash between USC and Utah lived up to the hype as the Utes overcame a slow start to topple the Trojans in Salt Lake City. It goes without saying that it was the most significant result on the west coast over the weekend shifted weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
How have the Oregon Ducks fared historically when College GameDay comes to Eugene?
All eyes will be on the Willamette Valley this Saturday when the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The 12:30 p.m. PT showdown in Eugene figures to be one of the top matchups on the Week 8 college football slate. Last weekend, ESPN’s College Gameday announced that it will be on-site in Eugene for its pregame broadcast.
Oregon's visitor list taking shape ahead of UCLA
The visitor list for this weekend's football game between No. 10 Oregon and No. 9 UCLA is starting to take shape, and it's loaded with talent across multiple recruiting.
Cal's Sirmon Will Be All Business Against Former UW Teammates
The one-time Husky has flourished while playing for his father.
Chip Kelly's Take on Oregon, Autzen Stadium
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he sees from the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and playing in the very loud Autzen Stadium.
College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon
UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
Excerpt: DTR on Brett Hundley, Utah's Win, Oregon
Check out what UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said in regards to breaking a record formerly held by Brett Hundley, his takeaways from the Utah-USC game, and his thoughts on Oregon. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon prepare for showdown in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Usually when UCLA plays Oregon a lot of attention falls on Chip Kelly, the current Bruins coach and former Ducks coach. This year, not as much. When No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, there are more compelling storylines — like two quarterbacks who are among the Pac-12′s best this season. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is completing 74.8% of his passes and his efficiency rating is 108.6, putting him atop the Pac-12 and among the leaders nationally. The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) are coming off a bye. Thompson-Robinson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the Bruins’ 42-32 victory over then-No. 11 Utah at the Rose Bowl two weeks ago. The fifth-year senior has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season and run for four more.
No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash
No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.
Trojans Wire goes on YouTube show to talk Pac-12 officiating controversy and UCLA-Oregon showdown
There is certainly a lot to talk about in USC football and Pac-12 football during a week in which the Trojans will not play. While USC takes a breather and tries to get its top players healthy for the stretch run, there is no shortage of interesting material to kick around in the Pac-12.
WATCH: TE Moliki Matavao discusses the challenges of going against UCLA's front seven
Oregon TE Moliki Matavao met with the media after practice on Wednesday and discussed the challenges Oregon's front faces against UCLA's defensive line. Matavao also touches on his bye week, watching college football, and his improvements with Oregon's new coaching staff. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
WATCH: DJ Johnson explains his preparation through the bye week for matchup against No. 9 UCLA
Oregon defensive end D.J. Johnson met with the media after practice on Wednesday and discussed his bye week preparation for the matchup against No. 9 UCLA. Johnson also touched on his improvements over the bye week and his relationship with DC Tosh Lupoi. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
How to Watch: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) moved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 following a decisive win at Arizona on October 8th before hitting the bye week in preparation for a top-10 matchup with No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). In week six, UCLA had their biggest win of the season...
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Colorado's Offense
The first “half” of Oregon State’s 2022 football season will come to a close on Saturday when the Beavers host Colorado for the final game before their bye week. Winners of their last two games, the Beavers are hopeful to take care of business against a Buffalo squad that just notched its first victory of the season and looked like a much different team than the one that lost five straight to open the year.
Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Arizona State (2-4), Stanford (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
Washington State looks to build on best season in a decade
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State had its best season in a decade last year, but coach Kyle Smith lost most of that team to graduations and transfers. No problem, Smith has recruited another deep roster of talented players for his fourth campaign on the Palouse. Last year, the...
High School Scoop - Thursday October 20, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. West Brunswick (NC): West Brunswick has openings for assistant football coaches with a certification in multiple areas including Social Studies, English, Science and CTE, there are no PE openings at this time. We are looking for offensive and defensive coaches. Brunswick County recently invested in new athletic turf and a new field house here at West Brunswick. Also our Athletic Booster club recently completed renovation and upgrade in the weightroom. The school is located in Shallotte, NC, just seven miles from the Brunswick County Beaches. Please email Caleb Pardue at cpardue@bcswan.net if interested.
