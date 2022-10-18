ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon

UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
FOX Sports

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
The Associated Press

No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon prepare for showdown in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Usually when UCLA plays Oregon a lot of attention falls on Chip Kelly, the current Bruins coach and former Ducks coach. This year, not as much. When No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, there are more compelling storylines — like two quarterbacks who are among the Pac-12′s best this season. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is completing 74.8% of his passes and his efficiency rating is 108.6, putting him atop the Pac-12 and among the leaders nationally. The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) are coming off a bye. Thompson-Robinson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the Bruins’ 42-32 victory over then-No. 11 Utah at the Rose Bowl two weeks ago. The fifth-year senior has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season and run for four more.
ESPN

No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash

No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) moved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 following a decisive win at Arizona on October 8th before hitting the bye week in preparation for a top-10 matchup with No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). In week six, UCLA had their biggest win of the season...
247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Colorado's Offense

The first “half” of Oregon State’s 2022 football season will come to a close on Saturday when the Beavers host Colorado for the final game before their bye week. Winners of their last two games, the Beavers are hopeful to take care of business against a Buffalo squad that just notched its first victory of the season and looked like a much different team than the one that lost five straight to open the year.
College Football News

Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Arizona State (2-4), Stanford (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
footballscoop.com

High School Scoop - Thursday October 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. West Brunswick (NC): West Brunswick has openings for assistant football coaches with a certification in multiple areas including Social Studies, English, Science and CTE, there are no PE openings at this time. We are looking for offensive and defensive coaches. Brunswick County recently invested in new athletic turf and a new field house here at West Brunswick. Also our Athletic Booster club recently completed renovation and upgrade in the weightroom. The school is located in Shallotte, NC, just seven miles from the Brunswick County Beaches. Please email Caleb Pardue at cpardue@bcswan.net if interested.
