EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Usually when UCLA plays Oregon a lot of attention falls on Chip Kelly, the current Bruins coach and former Ducks coach. This year, not as much. When No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, there are more compelling storylines — like two quarterbacks who are among the Pac-12′s best this season. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is completing 74.8% of his passes and his efficiency rating is 108.6, putting him atop the Pac-12 and among the leaders nationally. The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) are coming off a bye. Thompson-Robinson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the Bruins’ 42-32 victory over then-No. 11 Utah at the Rose Bowl two weeks ago. The fifth-year senior has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season and run for four more.

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO