Richland County, SC

Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
Student Accused Of Bringing Gun To School

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), says a Keenan High school student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. According to investigators, school administrators were notified that the 17 year old boy had a gun after going through the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County teen missing for days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
RIDGEWAY, SC
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
