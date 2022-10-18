Read full article on original website
Richland County student charged with bringing knife to school on Thursday
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A teen has been charged after admitting to bringing a weapon to school on Thursday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators at Westwood High School received a report that a student had a knife. That student, described only as a 15-year-old, later admitted to...
WIS-TV
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
iheart.com
Student Accused Of Bringing Gun To School
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), says a Keenan High school student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. According to investigators, school administrators were notified that the 17 year old boy had a gun after going through the...
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
WIS-TV
Richland One high school student charged after bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year-old male student was caught by administrators after going through a metal detector. The weapon was found, loaded, inside his book bag. The...
Richland County teen missing for days
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
WIS-TV
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
Raymond Moody being evaluated at state prison before being permanently assigned
Raymond Moody, 62, was taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he's being evaluated before he's permanently assigned to a prison, according to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
WYFF4.com
Employee hurt, juvenile injured during disturbance inside South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, SLED says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee and a juvenile were injured during a disturbance Tuesday morning at the SC Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), according to Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED. Several law enforcement agencies including a SWAT team were called to the facility on Broad...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
