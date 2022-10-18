ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team's lineup.
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson's 15th season in the league at 35 years old.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns.
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Watkins will be limited at practice on Wednesday in his first session back since being placed on injured reserve nearly four weeks ago.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in town for Browns game

BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens take on the Browns this Sunday, some special former members of the team will also be in town.The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in Charm City this Sunday for the game as part of a 10-year reunion, and now's your chance to win some signed memorabilia from that championship squad. The team is allowing fans to 'take a spin down memory lane' for a chance for prizes in February. Click this link to spin the wheel for prizes like a picture signed by Joe Flacco, a helmet signed by Haloti Ngata and a football signed by Ed Reed. All entrants are entered to win the grand prize: an autographed Ray Lewis helmet. The Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31 against the 49ers.This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 109-yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10-seconds to take a safety to practically secure the Ravens win.
BALTIMORE, MD
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Pickett's Week Seven availability is heading in the right direction after he logged a full practice.
