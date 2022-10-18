Read full article on original website
Aldi Just Dropped Two New Fruity Wine Flavors In Time For The Holidays
If you're looking to get all of your grocery shopping done in one haul, Aldi should probably be high on your list of go-to locations. With more than 2,200 stores across the United States, Aldi has won over the likes of millions of customers due to its high-quality food products at discounted prices.
Blue Diamond Almonds Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With New Snickerdoodle And Peppermint Cocoa Flavors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ask any dietitian or nutritionist for the best healthy snacks, and almonds will likely be somewhere on their list of recommendations. According to Healthline, almonds are a great source of healthy monounsaturated fats, protein, fiber, nutrients and antioxidants, and vitamin E. They can also help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. While you can enjoy almonds plain or roasted with sea salt, you can also find tons of fun flavors at the grocery store these days, including both sweet and savory varieties.
Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items
From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
McDonald's has made a huge menu change: Here are the details
After years of McDonald’s fans begging the company to put a permanent chicken burger on the menu, the fast-food restaurant has finally relented and has given fans a super surprise just ahead of winter. As reported by Delish, the company has launched a chicken burger called McCrispy, which would...
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Walmart issues major Thanksgiving opening update that is terrible news for shoppers
WALMART has announced its upcoming Thanksgiving opening hours. The brand's decision may be something that will hinder early Black Friday shoppers. This Thanksgiving, Walmart stores will be closed, Good Housekeeping reported. Last year, the brand made a statement that the holiday closure was them saying "thank you" to their hardworking...
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
When we think about peanut butter, we might get nostalgic about those peanut butter and jelly sandwiches our parents used to make for our school lunches. Some were served up on white bread with the crusts cut off because we were picky eaters. Many of our tastes evolved over time....
Food: Chipotle Is Bringing Back The Boorito In-Restaurant On October 31st.
The tradition of Trick-or-treating is only going back to the 1950s, and despite the assumption that all Halloween candy is bad for you, EatThis, NotThat! has come up with 20 of the candies that aren’t really that bad for you. Here’s the list they compiled:. Unreal – chocolate...
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued
Hand in the cookie jar—a recall has been issued for a popular brand of cookie dough. Nestle voluntarily recalled all ready-to-bake refrigerated "Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling" products that were produced from June through September. The recall was issued due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces," per the FDA notice.
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
