Victim drove Amazon truck to flee scene after being shot, witnesses say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting victim used an Amazon truck to get away from the scene Tuesday evening, according to witnesses.

The man was shot in Cocoa, and now Brevard County deputies are searching a neighborhood off Clearlake Road.

The shooting victim made it to a nearby 7-Eleven. Deputies said they believe the victim jumped on the truck and, at some point, got on the driver’s side and drove the truck there.

It was originally reported by witnesses that the man rode on the back of the Amazon truck away from the scene.

When Channel 9 arrived on scene, a shooting victim was being loaded into the back of an ambulance to get him to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear how extensive his injuries were, but the sheriff’s office indicated the victim may have been shot in the arm.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Paradise Lane. Deputies have a part of the street blocked off with crime tape, and there are deputies walking the neighborhood with long guns.

Neighbors said yesterday there was a shootout in the same area where the man was shot.

See a map of the scene below:

