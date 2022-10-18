Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
'Breakthrough' cancer vaccines could be ready in eight years
The cure for cancer could come sooner than expected. The Turkish-German couple who worked with Pfizer to develop a Covid-19 vaccine say cancer patients may be able to access vaccines by 2030. The scientist pair are basing these projections on breakthroughs made while manufacturing Covid vaccines. Knowledge transfer. The pair,...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
Medical News Today
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
BioNTech scientists believe they're close to cancer vaccine
The founders of BioNTech believe they’re getting close to a cure for cancer — something researchers have been working on for years. Dr. Mark Cameron told KCBS Radio he’s “reasonably optimistic.”
technologynetworks.com
Bacterium Helps Pancreatic Cancer Cells Grow and Spread
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Molecular Testing and Adjuvant Targeted Therapies Presentation: October 1, 2022
Molecular testing is critical for patients with lung cancer to obtain the benefits of targeted therapies, which has been shown to be effective with minimal side effects, an expert discussed in her presentation. “There are lots of people who have lung cancer, but there are different kinds of lung cancer,”...
curetoday.com
Patient With Lung Cancer ‘Stays One Step Ahead’ of His Rare Mutation
A man with lung cancer shares how learning about his EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation soon after being diagnosed has allowed him to be aggressive when pursuing a cancer treatment tailored to his rare mutation. Jeffery Battles, a 53-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer, says that he feels lucky to...
Comments / 0