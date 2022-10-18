ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
Kath Lee

A teen girl's father forbade her from studying as punishment. "She gave us no other choice."

The majority of parents who have teenagers who are stubborn and disruptive have probably tried all in their power to bring their children under control, but to no effect. It would appear that the more a parent tries to address their child's "acting-out" behavior, the more severe the conduct gets. It is not uncommon for parents to express their frustration by stating, "I've tried everything with this child, and nothing works!"
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law 'ditches' grandchild's birth to attend wedding

Should in-laws always be present for the birth of a child?. It’s no secret that navigating in-law relationships is one of the hardest parts of marriage, because while a person gets to choose who they want to marry, they don’t get to choose the family that comes along with that decision.
Fatherly

When Is It Appropriate to Call Child Protective Services on Another Parent?

Parenthood puts you on alert. This is only natural. You are, after all, in charge of your child’s well-being. And whether through playdates or other parental obligations, you often end up in charge of other people’s kids. As such, there may come a time when you see or hear something that makes you concerned enough for a child’s safety that you consider making an anonymous call to Child Protective Services (CPS) — or, as they’re sometimes called, Social Services or Child and Family Services. The question of when (and for what reasons) to call Child Protective Services is not an easy one, as it carries with it a number of strong implications. But there are times when calling CPS is the right thing to do.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Woman 'Try Harder' to Have a Baby Boy

When a couple decides to try and have a child, they are consciously making a decision to turn their lives completely upside down. At this point, they are actively ‘trying’, and though their family members may be aware this is happening, in other cases, it may be kept under wraps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy