Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
NBC 29 News
New portable ultrasound devices are coming to CARS ambulances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paramedics with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Area Rescue Squad are working with clinical partners to train for a new addition to their ambulances. CARS is introducing a pre-hospital ultrasound device. “A lot of emergency physicians are very well trained in how to use ultrasound, and now some of...
NBC 29 News
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Protect Our Democracy” is a forum where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students will gather to discuss our country’s leadership. “We created a great line up of speakers who will give short talks about the challenges that we face and how...
NBC 29 News
University of Lynchburg partnering with non-profit to help kids of all abilities enjoy Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is partnering with CATS to provide a Trunk or Treat event. The goal of the Halloween-themed event is to allow kids of all medical needs to feel included in fun activities. “They are all going to have different trunks and have different...
Augusta Free Press
Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care
A free two-day clinic is being offered to the community for dental, vision and medical care on Nov. 19-20. Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Medical services will be offered to everyone...
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical plans to hold a free clinic in November
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical will be holding a free clinic in Fishersville on the weekend of November 19. The nonprofit organization helps those who can’t afford or access a doctor. RAM is going to offer free dental, vision, and medical services starting at 6 a.m. Saturday,...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
NBC 29 News
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it’s giving its trainees hands on experience through simulated drills so they’re ready when it’s time to fight a fire with real victims. “The instructors do a really good job of trying to simulate fire conditions inside...
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
NBC 29 News
Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Women United in Philanthropy hosted its 2022 Human Services Grant Award Luncheon Tuesday, October 18. “The circle keeps on turning when you empower and educate women to be philanthropic and active and advocates in their community,” Anna Patchias with WUP said. Jennifer Feist is...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s first climate action plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working on a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and more. City Council was presented with a climate action plan earlier this month. Additionally, an online survey for the Climate Protection Program has gathered more than 1,000 responses. You can provide feedback by filling out...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
NBC 29 News
“Athlete Brands” helps high school and college athletes optimize their brand
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A book co-written by a professor with the University of Virginia aims to help student-athletes through the NIL (name, image, likeness) process. “The school was being approached by a number of different organizations and agencies that want to take advantage of NIL, and to quote, ‘Help the school and athletes,’” Prof. Kim Whitler said.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
cbs19news
Department of Forestry reminds people to not move firewood from one location to another
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Forestry wants people to be aware that they should not move firewood from one location to another. The concern is from bugs and pests that harm trees and can "hitchhike" with you as you transfer the wood to a new location.
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
NBC 29 News
BRAFB in need of holiday volunteers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays are a busy time for food banks, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help with increasing demand. “Volunteering is such an important part of what goes on during the holidays, and certainly, when you’re thinking about volunteering, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of the great organizations, I think. I’m a little biased of course, but it’s a great organization to volunteer with,” said Lee Sinclair with the BRAFB.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School. CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax. The department says Buford Middle School...
cbs19news
Nigel Johnson's road to recovery supported by UVA family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A college career full of twists and turns brought Nigel Johnson to Virginia for one season, where he helped the Cavaliers win an ACC Championship in 2018. But another of life's twists led Johnson back to Charlottesville. "It was crazy, I almost got goosebumps just...
Comments / 0