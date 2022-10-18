Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Final Saints Injury Report | Week 7
The New Orleans Saints released the team's final injury report ahead of their match against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3
There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
Dennis Allen says Cardinals QB is a ‘difficult’ element, waits to announce Saints QB
As for the Saints quarterback, Coach Allen said the decision on a fully-practiced Andy Dalton or a still-recovering Jameis Winston would be made Thursday.
Andy Dalton Is Expected To Start: NFL World Reacts
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to make the start for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. This would be Dalton's fourth consecutive start in place of an injured Jameis Winston. Dalton was listed on the Saints' injury report with a back injury this week,...
dayton247now.com
Bengals QB Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Joe Burrow has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns for a 126 passer rating in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow also ran for a score.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) out for Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
numberfire.com
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested to be traded, according to Ian Rapoport. Moore reportedly made the request due to frustration with his role and lack of usage in the Jets' offense. Moore has caught 16 of 29 targets this season for 203 yards. His average targets per game are down from 7.0 in his rookie season, to 4.8 this year. The Jets said they have no plans to trade Moore.
numberfire.com
J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
Is Taysom Hill About To Start Thursday Night For The Saints
The New Orleans Saints will attempt to knock out another punch on their Bird Gauntlet card tonight on Thursday Night Football. They're taking on the Arizona Cardinals in a game that will feature two teams playing under expectations. But while the Cardinals have their starting quarterback Kyler Murray ready to...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Noah Fant dealing with illness
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited tag indicates that Fant should be fine for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Last week, Fant set season-highs with 6 catches on 7 targets and he had over 40 yards for a second straight game. Will Dissly had the same snap share as Fant (62.5%), but he was only targeted once.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing fully for Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant at Thursday's practice. Taylor, who was limited on Wednesday, is now completely on track to return on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quad) are also practicing in full, so the Colts should have all three backs available for Week 7. Taylor is expected to handle a full workload if he plays.
