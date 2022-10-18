Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Azeez Ojulari updates
Perhaps Monday’s signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad was the first indication that neither Kadarius Toney (hamstring) nor Kenny Golladay (knee) will be ready for the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. A more concrete indication came Wednesday when coach...
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3
There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
NFL Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies 100: Former Cardinals player is the only member to have 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) to an NFL championship back in 1947 and is the only player inducted into the Hall of Fame with over 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards in his career.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Cager: Joining the Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports. Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Out at least one month
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) will be sidelined at least one month, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Brown's expected multi-week absence was confirmed after he received a second opinion on the left foot injury that forced him out in the second half of the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Seattle. While the nature of the issue isn't known, Brown seems a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve considering the timeline. In Brown's absence, the recently activated DeAndre Hopkins will resume leading Arizona's passing game, with Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, newcomer Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also candidates for targets at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Missing third straight game
Prater (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints. Prater thus will miss a third contest in a row as he tends to a right hip injury. This time around, Rodrigo Blankenship instead of Matt Ammendola will handle placekicking duties for the Cardinals. Prater will look to rest up for the Cardinals' next outing Sunday, Oct. 30 in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Reverts to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Johnson was promoted to the Giants' active roster for the third game in a row, as wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sat out once again in Sunday's win over Baltimore. The practice-squad receiver caught two of his four targets for 25 yards, and he played 40 of the team's 65 offensive snaps, which ranked second behind Darius Slayton (45) and ahead of David Sills (23), Richie James (22) and Wan'Dale Robinson (15). Johnson has now caught five of his seven targets for 60 yards over the past two weeks, and these performances may have earned him a spot on New York's active roster moving forward.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited by shoulder injury
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Per Furones, head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism that Waddle will play Sunday against the Steelers, despite being limited to begin Week 7 prep due to the shoulder issue. The wideout's activity in practice the next two days will still be worth monitoring to gain further clarity on his status heading into the weekend.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Joins active roster Thursday
The Cardinals elevated Clement to their active roster Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. With fellow running backs James Conner (ribs) currently listed as questionable and Darrel Williams (knee) ruled out for Thursday's contest versus the Saints, Clement could find himself operating as Arizona's third backfield option in Week 7 behind Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram. The 27-year-old suited up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but saw just 15 special teams snaps.
