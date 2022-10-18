ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Lights-out from the field

Collins produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston. Collins had a quiet start to the game in the first quarter before finding his stroke and going 5-of-6 from the field in the second for 13 points. The Hawks power forward would only miss one shot in the second half while also grabbing five big fourth quarter rebounds to help the Hawks preserve their lead down the stretch. Eight of Collins' made field goals came off of assists from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray while the big man was also perfect from both three-point range and the free-throw line.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener

Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday

Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Won't start in Wizards debut

Barton will come off the bench for Wednesday's season-opener against Indiana, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. The general expectation was that Barton would hold down the small forward spot alongside Bradley Beal and fellow-ex-Nugget Monte Morris, but Washington will instead roll with Deni Avdija at one forward spot next to Kyle Kuzma. It's very possible that the Wizards experiment with different alignments early on, so the situation will be worth monitoring for the next couple of weeks. Regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Barton should still be a key piece in coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener

Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted

Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday

Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
NASHVILLE, TN

