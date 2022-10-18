Read full article on original website
Gobert's monster debut powers Timberwolves over Thunder
The Timberwolves center was worth the price of admission on opening night.
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have a competition to see who can dunk more this season
The Indiana Pacers are hoping to become a more athletic roster as they enter a new era. They finished 28th in total dunks during the 2020-21 campaign and 27th in dunks last season. Athleticism has not been a strength for Indiana in recent seasons, and they are hoping to change that.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
Hawks' John Collins: Lights-out from the field
Collins produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston. Collins had a quiet start to the game in the first quarter before finding his stroke and going 5-of-6 from the field in the second for 13 points. The Hawks power forward would only miss one shot in the second half while also grabbing five big fourth quarter rebounds to help the Hawks preserve their lead down the stretch. Eight of Collins' made field goals came off of assists from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray while the big man was also perfect from both three-point range and the free-throw line.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday
Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
Wizards' Will Barton: Won't start in Wizards debut
Barton will come off the bench for Wednesday's season-opener against Indiana, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. The general expectation was that Barton would hold down the small forward spot alongside Bradley Beal and fellow-ex-Nugget Monte Morris, but Washington will instead roll with Deni Avdija at one forward spot next to Kyle Kuzma. It's very possible that the Wizards experiment with different alignments early on, so the situation will be worth monitoring for the next couple of weeks. Regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Barton should still be a key piece in coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
Myles Turner injures ankle during pre-game warmups, expected to miss a few games for Indiana Pacers
Turner missed the Pacers season opener with a left ankle sprain.
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
