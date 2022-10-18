Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells
Mammalian hearts have almost no ability to grow new heart muscle cells, called cardiomyocytes, after birth. Thus, dead tissue after an adult heart attack is not repaired with new cardiomyocytes. It is instead replaced with scar tissue that weakens the pumping power of the heart and often leads to heart failure.
New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot
The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain. If proven effective and safe for use in people, the platform could simplify and reduce the risks associated with...
Dr. Douglas Fronzaglia: Are you taking unnecessary medications? A geriatrician can help tell
Many older patients consume enough medications each day to create an entire meal. These are commonly started in middle age for prevention or treatment of disease. As patients age, however, these medications may not be as effective or necessary, and in some cases, may even be harmful. Geriatricians have specialized training in the unique needs of older adults, including when to reduce or stop medications.
Maternal, paternal exercise in mice affects metabolic health in offspring
A mouse study by Kristin Stanford, a physiology and cell biology researcher with The Ohio State University College of Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center, provides new ways to determine how maternal and paternal exercise improve metabolic health of offspring. Laurie Goodyear of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical...
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
The science of how plants register trauma catches a new wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Centre researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
After 30 years -- new guidelines for weight-loss surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
A broader definition of learning could help stimulate interdisciplinary research
We often conceive of learning through the lens of cramming for an exam or teaching a dog to sit, but humans and other mammals aren't the only entities capable of adapting to their environment -- schools of fish, robots, and even our genes can learn new behaviors, explain Jan De Houwer and Sean Hughes (Ghent University) in a new Perspectives on Psychological Science article. Embracing a broader definition of learning that includes any behavioral adaption developed in response to regular features of an environment could help researchers collaborate across the fields of psychology, computer science, sociology, and genetics, De Houwer explained in an interview.
Why late-night eating leads to weight gain, diabetes
Northwestern Medicine scientists have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to weight gain and diabetes. The connection between eating time, sleep and obesity is well-known but poorly understood, with research showing that over-nutrition can disrupt circadian rhythms and change fat tissue. New Northwestern research has...
