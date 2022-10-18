Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Avoiding extinction: Some Asian animals found thriving near humans
Some of Asia's largest animals, including tigers and elephants, are defying 12,000 years of extinction trends by thriving alongside humans, a University of Queensland-led study has revealed. Researchers scoured paleontological records to compare the historic distribution of Asia's 14 largest species with their populations in present-day tropical forests. PhD candidate...
Science Daily
Evidence that marine conservation mitigates climate change
Marine protected areas act as a safeguard for oceans, seas, and estuaries. These zones help to preserve the plants and animals that call these waters home, but the benefits of protected areas extend far beyond their boundaries. In a review publishing October 21 in the journal One Earth, a team of researchers explain how marine protected areas help to sequester carbon and foster ecological and social adaption to climate change.
Science Daily
Butterfly wing patterns emerge from ancient 'junk' DNA
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
Science Daily
The science of how plants register trauma catches a new wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Centre researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Science Daily
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf -- the most common type of star in the universe -- appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”
A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.
