TelevisaUnivision, Globo Announce Strategic Alliance for Distribution, Production of Fiction Content

CANNES — In a partnership of the two biggest media companies in Latin America and the Latino U.S., TelevisaUnivision and Globo have created a distribution and co-production strategic alliance, focusing on fiction content.

The partnership kicks off with three fiction productions.

The first two productions are both productions from ViX+, the SVOD service of TelevisaUnivision: Recently launched “La Mujer del Diablo” (“The Devil’s Wife”), and upcoming series “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” “(Bad Girl”), based on Mario Vargas Llosa’s book; Globo is bringing to the table Globoplay Original telenovela “Todas as Flores” (“All the Flowers”), which screened at Mipcom on Tuesday.

The first season of “La Mujer del Diablo” is available exclusively on ViX+ in the U.S., and throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, whereas “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” will premiere on ViX+ later this year.

Both series will be shown in Brazil on Globoplay. “Todas as Flores,” which premieres on Oct. 19 on Globoplay, will be available on ViX+ before any other platform in the Americas. As part of the deal, outside of the Americas, both companies will coordinate distribution efforts to the rest of the world.

“These are two companies that are internationally renowned for their high-quality and prolific production engines, both being responsible for some of the most beloved and iconic telenovelas, movies and series,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision.

He added: “It’s really a great opportunity for us to be able to take this content to our massive audiences, who are used to enjoying the great storytelling and production quality from both Globo TV and TelevisaUnivision.”

“Both Globoplay and ViX+ have the ambition to show that regional players are important contenders in the streaming world,” said Erick Brêtas, chief digital & pay TV channels officer.

“By joining forces, Globo and TelevisaUnivision will foster the reach and the popularity of these high-potential productions and strengthen their content offering. We believe that this is only a first step towards a long term collaboration between our companies”.

“Travesuras de la Niña Mala” was also presented at Cannes Mipcom trade fair.