ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

TelevisaUnivision, Globo Announce Strategic Alliance for Distribution, Production of Fiction Content

By Liza Foreman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEe4e_0idz6reJ00

CANNES — In a partnership of the two biggest media companies in Latin America and the Latino U.S., TelevisaUnivision and Globo have created a distribution and co-production strategic alliance, focusing on fiction content.

The partnership kicks off with three fiction productions.

The first two productions are both productions from ViX+, the SVOD service of TelevisaUnivision: Recently launched “La Mujer del Diablo” (“The Devil’s Wife”), and upcoming series “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” “(Bad Girl”), based on Mario Vargas Llosa’s book; Globo is bringing to the table Globoplay Original telenovela “Todas as Flores” (“All the Flowers”), which screened at Mipcom on Tuesday.

The first season of “La Mujer del Diablo” is available exclusively on ViX+ in the U.S., and throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, whereas “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” will premiere on ViX+ later this year.

Both series will be shown in Brazil on Globoplay. “Todas as Flores,” which premieres on Oct. 19 on Globoplay, will be available on ViX+ before any other platform in the Americas. As part of the deal, outside of the Americas, both companies will coordinate distribution efforts to the rest of the world.

“These are two companies that are internationally renowned for their high-quality and prolific production engines, both being responsible for some of the most beloved and iconic telenovelas, movies and series,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision.

He added: “It’s really a great opportunity for us to be able to take this content to our massive audiences, who are used to enjoying the great storytelling and production quality from both Globo TV and TelevisaUnivision.”

“Both Globoplay and ViX+ have the ambition to show that regional players are important contenders in the streaming world,” said Erick Brêtas, chief digital & pay TV channels officer.

“By joining forces, Globo and TelevisaUnivision will foster the reach and the popularity of these high-potential productions and strengthen their content offering. We believe that this is only a first step towards a long term collaboration between our companies”.

“Travesuras de la Niña Mala” was also presented at Cannes Mipcom trade fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0besKO_0idz6reJ00
All The Flowers
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Unveils 2022 French Originals Lineup, Will Invest More Than $220 Million This Year

Netflix unveiled its 2022 slate of 25 French Originals, as well as projects including the second and third instalments of its action movie “Lost Bullet,” and “En Place,” a comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Tout simplement Noir”) and Francois Uzan. The company said it will invest more than €200 million ($220 million) in 2022 in France. Of these 25 titles, around 10 are series, and eight are films. The streamer’s French presentation was hosted at the Comedy Club in Paris to tease “Standing-Up,” a series following aspiring stand-up comedians that’s directed by Fanny Herrero, the creator of “Call My Agent.” The show...
Variety

Dean Devlin’s ElectricNow Streaming Platform to Launch in Australia

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment is taking ElectricNow, its AVOD channel and app, into international markets for the first time. The rollout outside the U.S. starts in early November with outreach into Australia. Los Angeles-based indie, Electric Entertainment has previously licensed its content to local distributors and channels at international markets. When it launched the OTT channel in 2019 it did not seek to build global operations, which would have entailed undoing, or waiting for the expiry, of some of those deals. The company , headed by Devlin and partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson, says that ElectricNow will soon be rolled out...
Variety

Let’s Make a Deal: Fox Entertainment is Open for International Business, Execs Tell Mipcom Crowd

CANNES – The newly constituted senior entertainment team at Fox Corp. came to Mipcom this year with checkbooks in hand. The trio of executives who offered the keynote address Monday evening at the international content conference were blunt in telling the crowd that they came to make some new friends around the world and strike some deals. The company is bucking the trend in media toward direct-to-consumer subscription platforms. Fox is putting its resources into content and IP that can travel around the world and be adaptable in many forms. “While others are trying to hide their content behind paywalls, we are...
Variety

Hollywood Commission Launches Second Entertainment Survey

The Hollywood Commission, an organization that collaborates with leading unions and guilds, academies and agencies to end workplace bullying and harassment, is launching its second entertainment survey. The initiative, which will release its results in 2023, is intended to provide a forum to people in the industry and offer insight about progress made in the past five years. Chaired by lawyer and educator Anita Hill and founded by board members Kathleen Kennedy and Nina Shaw, the Hollywood Commission was formed in 2017 to bring together entertainment executives, independent experts, and advisors with a focus on halting the culture of abuse and power...
Deadline

Hilda Somarriba Joins 42West As VP Entertainment Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime independent public relations professional Hilda Somarriba has joined 42West as VP in the company’s Los Angeles Entertainment Marketing division. Somarriba joins existing VP Diana Peters, who has been with the company since last fall. Both report to Annalee Paulo, President—Entertainment Marketing (West Coast), and they will also work closely with CEO Amanda Lundberg and Tom Piechura, President—Entertainment Marketing (East Coast) as well as the entire bicoastal team. “For ages, I’ve witnessed Hilda successfully guide indie filmmakers and their films from being festival unknowns to taking the awards stage. Her unrivaled passion and PR acumen are great assets for 42West....
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Variety

Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Meghan Markle Describes ‘Discomfort’ as an Actor; Believed She’d Be Recast on ’Suits’ During Season 1

In Meghan Markle’s revealing cover story with Variety, she described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle made appearances on shows such as “Deal or No Deal,” “90210” and “Fringe” before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on “Suits” in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes, she spoke about the anxiety she faced early on which lead her to constantly question her place on the series during the first season.
Variety

Judge Scolds D.A. in Danny Masterson Case for ‘Inundating’ Trial With Scientology

Scientology was front and center on Tuesday as the rape trial against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began. Masterson is a Scientologist and each of his alleged victims was a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rapes, which span from 2001 to 2003. The first witness to take the stand — who prefers to be known as Jane Doe #1 — testified that the church warns members against “fraternizing with the enemy,” and refers to non-Scientologists as “wogs.” That testimony drew an angry rebuke from Judge Charlaine Olmedo during a break, who blistered the prosecutor for straying from her pre-trial rulings...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Variety

Holly Madison Won’t Testify in Harvey Weinstein Case

Former reality star Holly Madison won’t be called to testify during Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday. The defense wanted Madison to take the stand in order to undermine testimony from actress Ashley Matthau, one of the uncharged supporting witnesses. Matthau, who’s accusing Weinstein of sexual battery, claims the former mogul masturbated on her at his hotel in 2003 in Puerto Rico, where they were shooting Miramax’s “Dirty Dancing” sequel, “Havana Nights.”  Madison, who dated and lived with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, is close friends with Matthau. The defense intended on questioning her about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)

It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night Results in Two Perfect Scores and Another Tough Elimination

This week proved to be the toughest yet for the “Dancing With the Stars” partners, who had to learn multiple routine. Although there was no elimination during Monday night, Tuesday night put the remaining couples to the test with their second dance of the week followed by a marathon. Although Wayne Brady received one 10 on Monday night, it wasn’t until Tuesday that he brought the judges — even Len Goodman — to their feet following his samba with partner Witney Carson. The duo received a score of a perfect 40. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy also impressed the judges with their...
Variety

Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Any Actor Who Will Play Her on Screen: ‘She Can Call Me!’

Meghan Markle announced in her new Variety cover story that she does not plan to return to acting in the future, saying, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be versions of Meghan Markle on screen. Several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex, and surely more film and TV projects will be made in the vein of Netflix’s “The Crown” that include Markle as a central character.
Variety

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy