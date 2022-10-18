ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police recover three vehicles reported stolen from North First Street lot

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPSPf_0idz6eQ600

Three vehicles stolen last week from a car lot in the 4500 block of North First Street have been recovered, AbilenepPolice reported Tuesday.

According to reports released, a Nissan Altima worth $9,000, a Chevrolet Malibu worth $8,500 and a Ford Fusion worth $8,000 were taken from the lot.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m., Thursday, according to reports.

According to police, one of the vehicles was damaged when a suspect drove through the chain securing the dealership's gate.

One vehicle was recovered unoccupied. The other two vehicles were recovered with traffic stops, police said.

Arrested were Chris Boatright and Hailey S. Scott, police said.

According to police reports, Boatright and Scott "ultimately confessed to being part of a group that stole multiple vehicles from the same car lot while it was closed," they and accomplices forcing open key boxes and then using them to take the vehicles.

Boatright's bond for theft of a motor vehicle is listed as $6,500.

Scott's bonds are listed as $6,500 for the same charge, plus $3,000 on a Taylor County warrant for theft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Multiple arrested after three vehicles were stolen from car lot in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Multiple people have been arrested following a series of car thefts that took place on October 16th. According to incident and arrest reports, a Nissan Altima worth $9,000, Chevrolet Malibu worth $8,500, and a Ford Fusion worth $8000 were stolen from a car lot in Abilene in the 4500 Block of North 1st Street. Further investigation revealed that Hailey Scott and Chris Boatright forced open key boxes and used they keys to take the vehicles. One of the vehicles had damages from being driven through a chain that secured the gateway to the lot.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pulling a rifle on fellow driver after crash, threatening to kill him

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Albany Street – RobberyA victim reported he was pushed from behind […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 2 arrested for being part of group stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene’s Frontier Motors

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle Three vehicles were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV traveling behind other vehicle hauling lumber struck, Early PD reminds all to secure loose materials before hitting roads

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Early, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday. City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose […]
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

List: Meth dominates Taylor County Grand Jury indictments once again

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine Laura […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REWARD: Can you help identify this robbery suspect with a large firearm at an Abilene convenience store?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage. In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night. To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

At least one injured in South Abilene overturn car wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle overturned in South Abilene Friday, injuring at least one. The flip happened near Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic on Ridgemont Drive, right before noon. Details of this crash have not been released, but KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was killed. One person involved was taken to a nearby […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy