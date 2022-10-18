Trumbull County fire departments come together for live fire training

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County spent the last two days training for scenarios they could see in a fire.

About 40 firefighters from Bazetta, Howland, Cortland and Champion took part in the live fire training in Brookfield.

It focused on different situations firefighters could face while battling structure fires.

West Point Fire Department Assistant Chief Phillip Pelley also serves as the fire charter’s program director. He says trainings like this are important.

“These are low-frequency, high-risk type of incidents that we have to prepare for. So doing this training as much as we can makes it safer when the actual incidents do occur,” he said.

Pelley says the trainings are also a good way for these firefighters to get to know and work with each other since these departments tend to respond as mutual aid on real fire scenes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.