Sebring, OH

Report: Alliance man jailed after resisting arrest

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
 2 days ago

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – An Alliance man was arrested after police say he resisted arrest and was yelling out profanities and kicking the police cruiser.

Sebring police were called to the Circle K gas station on East Ohio Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday on reports that a man was harassing a store employee.

When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Jesse Ernst. According to a police report, officers asked Ernst to turn around so they could pat him down, because in the past he had become hostile toward officers.

Police say Ernst became defensive and refused to let them pat him down. Officers had to threaten him with a stun gun before he finally complied.

As officers were walking him to the cruiser, he began pushing back and making “sexual remarks,” according to the report. Police struggled to get him in the car, but once they did, he began kicking the doors and screaming profanities at the officers, the report stated.

The report states he was also threatening police and repeatedly asked the EMS personnel who were called to the scene to repeat their names, while he made moaning sounds.

Police said due to Ernst being highly intoxicated, he was taken to the hospital to be cleared before going to jail. At the hospital, police had to handcuff him to the bed and at different points, he became combative with officers and was screaming profanities at hospital staff, the report states.

After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. On the way there, he began slamming his head against the cruiser partition, and Alliance police were called to help. Leg chains were put on Ernst so he could be secured in the cruiser.

Reports say that on the way to the jail, Ernst kept saying things like “go, go, go, go, don’t stop,” in a sexual manner. Once they arrived at the jail, he had to be physically removed from the car.

Ernst was booked on charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

