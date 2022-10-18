Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
947wls.com
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Eater
Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street
Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
seafoodsource.com
Two Fish rolls out new Seafood Boil Bags
Two Fish Distribution is rolling out enhanced frozen Seafood Boil Bags at grocers nationwide. The Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.-based brand’s newest selection of seafood boil bags has been enhanced to include corn on the cob and whole red potatoes. The line is now available in three distinct frozen seafood bag selections featuring either shrimp, crab legs, or a shrimp and crab leg combination.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend
The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
fox32chicago.com
Pinball is alive and well and featured at the Pinball Expo in Schaumburg.
Chicago is the home of pinball and the Schaumburg Convention Center is the home of the 38th Pinball Expo. The expo has over 400 games that span the decades from the 60s to today. Many are available to play for "free" after you pay for admission. Kids twelve and under with a family are free. Tim McGill took to the flippers for Good Day Chicago.
WGNtv.com
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Pilsen hot dog stand back open after city shuts them down over mural
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dispute over a colorful mural on the side of a Pilsen hot dog stand prevented the business from renewing its licenses with the city.We told you about that story earlier this month. But just a day after our story aired, the owners say the city reversed course and let the stand reopen.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, this is the first week back in business for Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St. – and the owners are glad to have the grills sizzling again."We've got our business license and we are back...
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
oakpark.com
Carnitas Don Alfredo: Make Mine ‘Greasy’
Carnitas Don Alfredo, at the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue, is one of three local outposts of this Mexican restaurant group. Attached to a gas station, this small to-go restaurant specializes in carnitas, pork slow-cooked in its own fat. This is also the way French duck confit is prepared: simmered in fat, the meat becomes richer, more tender, lush and delicious.
Vote for the best Chicago band ever
After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship. Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%) Styx on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1978. Photo: Fin Costello/RedfernsThis Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you! Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland. Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72. Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40. They both produced great music videos. 🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
Eater
How Food Trucks Help Anchor a South Side Community Initiative
Last month, the city unveiled an 8,500-square-foot outdoor plaza in Chatham, a new area packed with picnic benches and tables all surrounded by works from local artists. Mahalia Jackson Court, named after the influential gospel singer who took part in the Civil Rights Movement alongside her friend Martin Luther King Jr., is a unique space aimed at fostering community.
Comments / 0