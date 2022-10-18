Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins Q&A: Why not use Mike Gesicki at WR? What is Mike McDaniel going to do about the penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Why not use Gesicki as WR 3 permanently. He would be better than Wilson, Sherfield and Cracraft and still get a blocking TE on the field. — @Michael54677578 via Twitter A: Mike Gesicki doesn’t have the skill set to be a wide ...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is 'laser focused'
Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is eager to return to the field and is preparing as the starter this week in practice ahead of a game against Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NBC Miami
Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game
Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get several players back.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
Tri-City Herald
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?
Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Orlovsky on Packers’ Offense: ‘10 Guys Right, One Guy Wrong’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense is a mess. It’s not a big mess, though. It’s just a bunch of little messes. “It’s similar to maybe what I expected,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “There’s been growing pains. There’s been some mental errors at times, which you expect with a younger group. But there’s too many plays where it’s just one guy maybe doing the wrong thing or not executing their responsibilities. We clean that up, we’ll be fine. There’s enough leadership on the offense to get those things cleaned up. I’m confident we’ll get some of those things fixed.”
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars Mailbag: Can Jacksonville Slow Down the Giants’ Blitz?
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Titans Injury Report: Significant Progress Made in Thursday’s Practice
It's a pivotal matchup for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are winners of two straight games and now get a chance to redeem themselves against the last team to beat them, as the Titans took home a 24-17 victory back in Week 4.
Tri-City Herald
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
Tri-City Herald
Week 7 May Be Early For a Bye, But the Eagles Will Take It
Jordan Malaita said he felt like his right shoulder was on fire. He sat on a chair at his locker following the Eagles’ 2-17 win over the Cowboys, which sent them into their bye week at a perfect 6-0, and talked about how he was going to sacrifice a few days of fun by sticking around the team’s facility to get treatment during the bye.
Tri-City Herald
Healthy Bears Not Playing Guessing Game Over Patriots QB
The Bears know who they will have available to play Monday night: Anyone they want, barring a practice injury. The same can't be said for the New England Patriots, especially at quarterback. However, the Bears say they don't care whether they face Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones. They'll prepare to...
Tri-City Herald
Ex-Husky Onwuzurike Has Back Surgery, To Miss Entire Season
Eighteen months ago, Levi Onwuzurike was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round with the 41st overall pick. The struggling franchise was happy to have him, expecting big things. The well-decorated University of Washington defensive tackle was full of bravado on draft night, mixing in expletives right and...
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
