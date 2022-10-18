Read full article on original website
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said. Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where...
wabi.tv
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
Bangor teen arrested following stabbing
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor teen, 14, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of another 14-year-old. Bangor police were called on Tuesday night to Langley Street between Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive for a report that a person had been assaulted with a knife, Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
NECN
Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding
Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
Downeast Scenic Railroad annual Pumpkin Train returns
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Downeast Scenic Railroad has been offering rides for 14 years. It's a historic excursion for locals and visitors aboard the restored rail line. Owned and operated by the Downeast Rail Heritage Trust, the train is run entirely by volunteers. Every fall, however, it transforms into...
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
Brewer firefighters use boat to rescue family from floodwaters
BREWER, Maine — When the Brewer Fire Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs to buy a new, flat-bottomed fireboat, they didn't envision paddling down Brooks Street on its first journey out. But early Saturday morning, after rain and wind had battered much of the state for hours, firefighters...
Game wardens recover missing Vinalhaven man's body
VINALHAVEN, Maine — Divers with the Maine Game Warden Dive Team recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man in Folly Pond on Tuesday morning. Owen Adair, 31, was reportedly last seen by his family on Thursday, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said on Tuesday.
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office have released a sad update to this story,. A body was found around 12:15 this afternoon in the Folly Pond in Vinalhaven by the Maine Warden Service that is believed to be Owen Adair. 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
New, faster electric vehicle charging stations coming to northern and eastern Maine
MAINE, USA — Efficiency Maine has announced it will install new electric vehicle charging stations in parts of Aroostook and Washington counties. Twenty new DC fast-charging plugs will be installed at eight stations across the counties by the end of 2023, according to Molly Siegal, Efficiency Maine Program Manager for Electric Vehicle Initiatives.
Stockton Springs woman found guilty in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A jury unanimously found Jessica Trefethen guilty of depraved indifference murder Tuesday in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, Maddox, in June of 2021. Following closing statements, the jury reached its decision relatively quickly, after about an hour of deliberation. The Stockton Springs...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
