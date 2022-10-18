Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
Treat Your Tastebuds to the Five Best Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Coming to River Bend Nature Center
Halloween is just around the corner, and the team at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault invite you and your out for some spooky afternoon fun. The Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Some of your favorite...
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Mayo Clinic Celebrates ‘Topping Off’ of $120M Research Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "topping off" ceremony was held today to mark a significant milestone in a major downtown Rochester construction project. Mayo Clinic leaders were joined by Rochester community leaders in the signing of a commemorative beam before it was installed at the very highest point of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building at the intersection of Third Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. The "topping off" ceremony is a long-held tradition that celebrates when a building or other structure under construction reaches its full elevation.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Guilty Pleas Entered in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Minnesota residents today entered guilty pleas to federal charges connected to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 40-year-old Bekam Merdassa of Inver Grove Heights admitted using a shell company to fraudulently collect more than $3 million in reimbursements from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Operating under the sponsorship of the Feeding Our Future organization, Merdassa claimed he served over 1.3 million meals to children between December 2020 and June 2021.
