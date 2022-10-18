Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers
A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
wrvo.org
SNUG aims to reduce gun violence in Utica
SNUG is guns spelled backward. It is also the name of a statewide gun violence prevention program coming to Utica. Integrated Community Alternatives Network, ICAN, of Utica received state funding to establish the prevention program in their community. Team members will lead community initiatives to keep youth out of harm's way. Allison Jackson, the chief program officer at ICAN said that these team leaders will have their own experiences to share.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Big Frog 104
Where and When – Early Voting in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties
We're a little more than a week away from the start of early voting in New York State. Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Saturday, October 29 and continues through Sunday, November 6. In-person voting at local polling stations will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, November 8.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Big Frog 104
Brown’s School Of Judo Of Utica Students Win Big Near Albany New York
Several jujitsu students from Utica just won big at a competition out near Albany. The 2022 Jason Morris Judo Championships in Burnt Hills, near Albany, took place on Sunday October 9th. People from all over the world came to compete including competitors from Canada, Ukraine, Germany, France, Columbia and more. Nine members of Brown's Judo of Utica went with Sensei Brown, and made our area very proud.
uticaphoenix.net
Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire
UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
Syracuse awards $2M in federal pandemic relief funds to 43 businesses, nonprofits
Syracuse, N.Y – Na’Donte Jones plans to use a $50,000 federal grant to renovate a two-story building at 1418 Grant Boulevard that will house his plumbing business, two new commercial storefronts and new apartments on the second floor. “This will revitalize the neighborhood and help me build a...
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
Syracuse City lawmakers discuss proposal for shuttle to transport city employees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse City Common Council discussed a proposal for a shuttle that would bring employees from the Washington Street Parking Garage to One Park Place. Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse, Corey Driscoll Dunham, says employees came to her with interest in a shuttle. Right now, they’re in the process […]
Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm
An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
WKTV
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun
UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
Comments / 2