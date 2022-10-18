ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers

A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

SNUG aims to reduce gun violence in Utica

SNUG is guns spelled backward. It is also the name of a statewide gun violence prevention program coming to Utica. Integrated Community Alternatives Network, ICAN, of Utica received state funding to establish the prevention program in their community. Team members will lead community initiatives to keep youth out of harm's way. Allison Jackson, the chief program officer at ICAN said that these team leaders will have their own experiences to share.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
Big Frog 104

Brown’s School Of Judo Of Utica Students Win Big Near Albany New York

Several jujitsu students from Utica just won big at a competition out near Albany. The 2022 Jason Morris Judo Championships in Burnt Hills, near Albany, took place on Sunday October 9th. People from all over the world came to compete including competitors from Canada, Ukraine, Germany, France, Columbia and more. Nine members of Brown's Judo of Utica went with Sensei Brown, and made our area very proud.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm

An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun

UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy