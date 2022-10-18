Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO