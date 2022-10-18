Read full article on original website
Related
Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees knock out Aaron Civale in 1st inning
Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.
Video: Nestor Cortes goes viral for funky pitching motion during Game 5
Nestor Cortes pitched brilliantly on short rest for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. He also found an opportunity to do his funky pitching motion. Cortes allowed just three hits and one run over five innings and picked up the win in the Yankees’ 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Cleveland Guardians, booed in New York, go from nobodies to somebodies in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio --There’s nothing like getting booed in New York. Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Josh Naylor can tell you all about it. In the American League Championship Series, they were the Guardians players who most felt the wrath of Yankee fans. Naylor was jeered for “rocking the baby”...
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
Guardians Star Pitcher, Shane Bieber Announced As Gold Glove Finalist
Shane Bieber announced as Gold Glove finalist.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: get $1,250 before Saints-Cardinals kick
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 7 kicks off Thursday night, so now is the time to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL here for three...
Chuck Kyle’s ‘goodbye tour’ nears an end, but his legacy extends beyond championships
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With each weekend this fall, Chuck Kyle comes closer to coaching his final high school football game for St. Ignatius. Each week, he stops for a picture or conversation that breaks the normal pregame routine. Kyle hoped to make his 40th and final season one in which he sneaks out after the final game.
Darius Garland won’t need surgery for injured left eye
TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland won’t need surgery for his left eye injury sustained during the team’s season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Garland underwent further evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute Thursday upon his return from Toronto. Those tests revealed...
Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Dawg Pound...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0