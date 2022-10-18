ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees knock out Aaron Civale in 1st inning

Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Darius Garland won’t need surgery for injured left eye

TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland won’t need surgery for his left eye injury sustained during the team’s season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Garland underwent further evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute Thursday upon his return from Toronto. Those tests revealed...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
