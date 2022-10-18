Read full article on original website
WHSV
Shop to Stop Hunger collects thousands of meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event was held at the Harrisonburg Kroger Thursday morning. Participants had one minute to fill their carts with as much food as possible to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB). Through donations leading up to the event...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Christmas Parade application deadline extended to Oct. 31
Applications for participation in this year’s Staunton Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. This year’s parade, scheduled Monday, November 28 with an inclement weather date of Monday, December 5, will be held at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Storybook Christmas.”. Organized by the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation offering cave exploration program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Colder weather can limit opportunities for activities, and that’s why the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering a way for you to stay active and explore ‘beneath’ the Valley. The ‘Beginner Wild Caving’ program will be offered starting Nov. 13, and is...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
WHSV
Woodstock races to preserve 200-year-old tree
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Woodstock has taken a unique approach to preserve a 200-plus-year-old oak tree outside of the CVS on East Reservoir Road in the town. The town’s Arborist and Tree Board have inoculated the soil around the tree with a symbiotic fungus. The tree...
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
cbs19news
Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours are coming back
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It is almost time to get spooked because Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours are back in Harrisonburg. The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 7:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m, plus tickets are $15. The event will be held at 212 South Main Street in...
WHSV
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause. Dierksheide has...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Lexington honors its African American history, dedicating improvements at Evergreen Cemetery
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting at Lexington’s Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday afternoon celebrated improvements, including reconstruction of the entrance gate and landscaping, long overdue. “I told somebody today, that sometimes I think I hear them in my ear saying, Don’t leave us here looking like this. Do something now,”...
WHSV
Public invited to give input on proposed bike path in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton has a public hearing planned to discuss bike paths on Churchville Avenue. The city is working with the Timmons Group to open up the road and restripe it to allow space for pedestrians and cyclists. This proposal is part of a larger city-wide plan to define a bike and pedestrian network.
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
WHSV
Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 North Sidewalk project is now in the public input phase after a hearing held on Wednesday. The project will add 1.05 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalk and buffers between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street. This new addition will not only improve pedestrian...
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
WHSV
Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79. Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.
WHSV
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
