Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo

“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
Tri-City Herald

The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?

Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday evening meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Three players didn’t participate on Thursday – cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness). Eguavoen’s illness is new after not being listed on Wednesday.
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

New Ravens WR DeSean Jackson Eager to Work With Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been watching the career arc of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, the two will finally get to work together. It's an intriguing prospect for the Ravens. The pairing with Lamar Jackson is also reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's time with...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Healthy Bears Not Playing Guessing Game Over Patriots QB

The Bears know who they will have available to play Monday night: Anyone they want, barring a practice injury. The same can't be said for the New England Patriots, especially at quarterback. However, the Bears say they don't care whether they face Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones. They'll prepare to...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay

View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...

