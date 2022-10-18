Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
PWMania
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Logan Paul Trains With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns Reacts
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul’s preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. “The Tribal Chief” took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
PWMania
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
PWMania
Mick Foley Praises MJF’s Promos; MJF Responds by Criticising Foley
Mick Foley admires the way MJF convinces his fans that he is sincere in what he says, but MJF is not a fan of Foley’s. On Wednesday, Foley shared a clip of MJF’s promo with William Regal from Tuesday night’s AEW Dynamite on Twitter, writing that the most crucial thing is that people accept MJF’s assertions as true.
PWMania
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
PWMania
Upcoming Smash Wrestling/WXW Joint Shows to Be Filmed for WWE Network
One of the leading indy promotions in Germany, Westside Extreme Wrestling will be running two joint shows with top Canadian indy promotion Smash Wrestling. These shows will take place in Toronto, Ontario on November 19th and in London, Ontario on November 20th. Both shows will be filmed for the WWE...
PWMania
Several Main Roster Superstars Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
For this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, new matches with main roster Superstars have been announced. Cora Jade appeared on RAW this week, as promised, to speak with Rhea Ripley about her “Pick Your Poison” situation with Roxanne Perez. She persuaded Ripley to wrestle Perez on this week’s NXT episode.
