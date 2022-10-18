Read full article on original website
Healthline
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks
Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
healio.com
Proton pump inhibitor use linked to elevated cancer risk
GENEVA — Exposure to proton pump inhibitors appeared associated with increased risk for certain cancers, according to results of a meta-analysis presented at World Cancer Congress. The elevated risk appeared independent of duration of proton pump inhibitor exposure. Proton pump inhibitors often are used to treat various gastrointestinal disorders.
survivornet.com
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
survivornet.com
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
Research Linking Cancer To Hair Products Ignores Societal Pressure On Black Women To Use Chemicals
The data, which was collected over 11 years, showed that some participants developed cancer after prolonged use of hair-straightening products. The post Research Linking Cancer To Hair Products Ignores Societal Pressure On Black Women To Use Chemicals appeared first on NewsOne.
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
Frequent Use of Chemical Hair Straighteners May Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer — Here's What You Need to Know
An expert helps explain new research that connects hair straightening chemicals with greater risk of uterine cancer.
nypressnews.com
Scientists develop more accurate test that can detect cervical cancer
The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it could in future be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical and ovarian cancer. When tested for cervical cancer, it performed better than currently available methods for detecting those with advanced cell changes who need treatment.
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
Is urine sterile? Do urine 'therapies' work? Experts debunk common pee myths
Urine therapy (or urotherapy) is a longstanding practice based on the concept that urine can be drunk, bathed in, or otherwise applied to bring good health or even heal the body of certain ailments. Unusual as it may sound to most people, it’s an idea that persists even today. And like most things of this nature, it has taken on a life of its own online. But is there any evidence urine therapy works? To cut to the chase, no. Urine is waste and should be left excreted from the body. Early origins Before modern medicine, various cultures had innovative ways to...
Clinical Trial: Oral Drug Could Treat Uterine Fibroid Bleeding—and the Fibroids Themselves
Researchers found that a drug called linzagolix effectively treated heavy bleeding due to uterine fibroids. Linzagolix targets the fibroids themselves and can be tailored to avoid putting patients into menopause, like other drugs in its class. The drug is currently authorized for use in the European Union. A new drug...
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) for Asthma
Monoclonal antibodies are a relatively new treatment for asthma. They provide options for people who live with severe asthma when other medications don’t provide enough help. , asthma is more common among members of non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic multiple-race, and Puerto Rican communities. Exposure to an allergen often triggers asthma...
cancernetwork.com
GPRC5D-Targeted CAR T-Cells Demonstrate Promising Activity in Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
GPRC5D appears to be an active, promising target for CAR T-cell product MCARH109 in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. GPRC5D-targeted CAR T-cell product, MCARH109, was investigated at 4 dose levels in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma including those who had relapsed following B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) therapy, and was found to demonstrate promising activity, according to data from a phase 1 study (NCT04555551) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnoses Among Older EC Women
Even though endometrial cancer (EC) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share risk factors (such as obesity), few studies have looked into the prevalence of CVD among EC survivors. Researchers set out to characterize the prevalence of CVD diagnoses in women aged 66 and up who had experienced EC vs. women of similar age who have not had cancer. This study used SEER-Medicare-linked data to identify women aged 66 and older who were diagnosed with EC between 2004 and 2017 (N = 44,386) and matched women without cancer (N = 221,219). The EC patient’s cancer diagnosis date was used as the index date for that collection of patients. Cardiovascular disease outcomes were defined in Medicare claims using ICD-9/10 diagnostic codes. The researchers used the prior year’s diagnosis codes to determine the prevalence of CVD for the index date. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression (HRs) was used to estimate hazard ratios for incident CVD diagnoses post-index date. Incidence analyses for cardiovascular diseases were not performed on women who already had a diagnosis. A larger percentage of women with EC were diagnosed with CVD as of the index date, compared to those without cancer. Surviving EC patients were more likely to develop ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.73; 95% CI: 1.69-1.78), pulmonary heart disease (HR = 1.95; 95% CI: 1.88-2.02), and venous and lymphatic diseases (HR = 2.71; 95% CI: 95% CI: 2.64-2.78), according to analyses with follow-up beginning 1 year after the index date. Women with EC had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease diagnoses within the first year after the index date. During EC treatment and long-term survivorship, it may be crucial to manage preexisting CVD and monitor for incident CVD.
