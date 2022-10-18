Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Austin Chronicle
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections
We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
kut.org
Watch: Our virtual forum with the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Austin City Council
Candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 3 in Southeast Austin will participate in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor today at noon. You can watch the forum above. Current District 3 councilmember Sabino Pio Renteria is not running again, so this is an...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor
Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
Here is what to know about voting in Pflugerville and Hutto for the Nov. 8 election
Travis and Williamson County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location within their respective counties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming November election, and Pflugerville and Hutto voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on...
fox7austin.com
Video reveals Manor ISD trustee upset election application for potential candidate was accepted late
MANOR, Texas - At a board of trustees meeting Monday, allegations were thrown out about a door being held to prevent a potential Manor ISD board of trustees candidate from submitting her application to be on the ballot. LaKesha Small, who was planning on running for Place 4 in Manor...
kut.org
Travis County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
The Nov. 8 election is a big one. The governor is up for election, Austinites are choosing a new mayor, and there are some notable bonds on the ballot, including one to fund affordable housing projects in Austin. Confronting a long list of races at the polls can be daunting....
Save Austin Now endorses several city council candidates, shies away from Prop A
Austin's affordable housing bond will appear as City of Austin Proposition A on voters' ballots this November.
kut.org
Austin Community College has a $770 million bond on the ballot this election. Here's what's in it.
Austin Community College could see an expansion of its workforce development programs and two new campuses if voters pass a $770 million bond proposition in the November election. If voters approve ACC District Prop A, each of the 11 existing ACC campuses will get millions of dollars in program and...
wimberleyview.com
County Judge candidate fined for campaign finance violations
The Texas Ethics Commission fined Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for County Judge, $500 for campaign finance violations. TEC found that Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual in a timely manner and failed to file campaign treasurer appointment. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
fox7austin.com
Poll: Many voters believe Midterm Election will have significant impact on country's future
AUSTIN, Texas - The midterm elections are quickly approaching, and a new poll shows Americans think there is a lot on the line this November. According to an Associated Press poll, 7 out of 10 Americans think the results of the midterms will have a significant impact on the country's future. Democrats at 74% are the most concerned group in the findings.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
kut.org
Abandoned 911 calls are higher in Austin so far this year than in the past two years combined
The 911 operator, the one who asks, "What's your emergency?" is the first step in the process of getting help. But Austin residents have found themselves being put on hold in situations where every second counts. "Which is not good at all," he said. The slow response is because half...
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
fox4news.com
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google over use of biometric data
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Google claiming the search giant violated Texans' privacy without getting their consent to do so. The suit claims Google collected millions of biometric identifiers, like voices and face geometry, through apps like Google Photos. Paxton's office calls the...
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Comments / 1