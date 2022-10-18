ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections

We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor

Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

County Judge candidate fined for campaign finance violations

The Texas Ethics Commission fined Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for County Judge, $500 for campaign finance violations. TEC found that Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual in a timely manner and failed to file campaign treasurer appointment. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google over use of biometric data

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Google claiming the search giant violated Texans' privacy without getting their consent to do so. The suit claims Google collected millions of biometric identifiers, like voices and face geometry, through apps like Google Photos. Paxton's office calls the...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

