ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Amplify Energy settles class-action lawsuit for oil spill in Huntington Beach

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tzoU_0idz3MY500

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has settled a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained today.

The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday, according to attorney Wylie Aitken, the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Of the $50 million Amplify Energy will pay to settle the lawsuit, $37 million will go to a class of fishers, $9 million will go to property owners and about $7 million goes to the tourism industry such as whale watching companies, Aitken said.

The settlement also includes multiple steps to try to prevent such a spill from happening again, Aitken said.

"We hired the best safety experts we could find and they came up with a number of ideas," Aitken said.
"One of the things we're most proud of certainly is how it was expedited," he added of the litigation, crediting Carter with pushing for a trial date.

Now officials will turn to contacting all of those who were affected by the oil spill to make a claim. Direct notices will go property owners and the attorneys have many contacts within the fishing industry, but it will be tougher to notify all of the tourism industry victims, Aitken said

According to the agreement, Amplify Energy will increase training to comply with state laws "to notify and update all appropriate response agencies of any release or threatened release of a hazardous material or pollutant substance from any pipeline, conveyance system, or any other operation of defendants in the state of California, as required by law."

Amplify also agreed to notify the state Office of Emergency Services "and any local unified environmental program or agency."

The company agreed to improve its "leak detection system." For the next four years, the company will also notify the state's Office of Emergency Services "of each leak detection alarm." The company will also "conduct actual visual inspections of the pipeline semiannually rather than one inspection every two years as required by law," for the next four years.

The company also agreed to spend at least $250,000 for "pipeline related procedures" before the pipeline is restarted.

And Amplify will increase staffing on the Elly platform to provide for three control room operators (an increase of one per crew) and three plant operators (an increase of one per crew) over the next three years.

The deal clears the way for a trial against shipping companies to begin next month, Aitken said.

The agreement alleges that "in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2021, the MSC Danit and M/V Beijing chose to remain `at anchor' during a storm, and as a result drifted erratically while dragging their respective anchors across the ocean floor, repeatedly crossing over Amplify's P00547 Pipeline while their anchors and/or anchor chains became entangled with and/or struck the pipeline, severely weakening and/or cracking the concrete casing protecting the pipeline and displacing a 4,000-foot section 105 feet."

The agreement comes after the company settled criminal cases in state and federal court and agreed to pay fines. The company agreed in federal court to pay a $7.1 million fine and $5.8 million to reimburse the U.S. Coast Guard for expenses from the October 2021 spill, and also agreed to pay $4.9 million in fines to resolve a misdemeanor complaint in state court.

The pipeline, which is used to carry crude oil from several offshore drilling platforms to a processing plant in Long Beach, began leaking the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2021, but the companies continued pumping oil through the line until the following morning, authorities said last year.

All told, about 25,000 gallons of oil seeped into the ocean from the ruptured 16-inch pipeline, which is submerged about 4.7 miles west of Huntington Beach.

The spill occurred in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, which was built to process crude oil from two other platforms, which draw from a large reservoir called Beta Field. Elly is one of three platforms operated by Beta Operating Co., which is owned by Amplify Energy and also operates Ellen and Eureka nearby. Elly processes oil production from Ellen and Eureka and is fed by some 70 oil wells. The processing platform separates oil from water.

The leak forced the cancellation of the popular Huntington Beach Airshow, which was underway when the spill was detected. Beaches were closed up and down the Orange County coast as crews worked to contain the crude oil.

Federal investigators have said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged by a ship's anchor, likely belonging to one of dozens of cargo ships that were backlogged over a period of months outside the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex.

More than a dozen companies doing business in the region sued Amplify Energy Corp. for damages resulting from the spill.

Fishing resumed in late November along the Orange County coast, following a two-month shutdown of fisheries due to the spill. The fishing ban encircled 650 square miles of marine waters and about 45 miles of shoreline, including all bays and harbors from Seal Beach to San Onofre State Beach, officials said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
rtands.com

Emergency work in San Clemente, Calif., will take longer; new contractor selected

The final details of emergency slope stabilization work in San Clemente are emerging, and it looks like the construction timeline has added some length. The portion of track that sits on the weakened slope has been closed to passenger rail service for weeks. Officials hoped trains would be able to run through in November, but now the contractor which won the bid has placed the project finish line in mid-January 2023. Rail service will be able to use the track in mid-December.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store

SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
SANTA ANA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
dailytitan.com

Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE

The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy