ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton gets Yankees going in game five with three-run bomb

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKkPD_0idz3Kmd00

The Yankees couldn’t have scripted a better start to game five.

After Nestor Cortes held the Guardians scoreless in the top of the first, the Yankees went right to work against Aaron Civale, capped off by a three-run home run off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton to give the Bombers an immediate 3-0 lead.

Gleyber Torres led off with a four-pitch walk, Anthony Rizzo fought off a pair of two-strike pitches before being hit by a pitch, and Stanton laced a laser into the seats in right center, prompting an emphatic bat flip and a spirited celebration as the Yankee crowd, still filing in to the 4:07 p.m. start, erupted.

Civale was chased one batter later, as Stanton provided the big blow, the 11 th home run of his playoff career.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox

Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees knock out Aaron Civale in 1st inning

Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies

Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Yankees fans’ cockiness with recycled Red Sox taunt may come back to bite them

It was 2004 all over again on Tuesday night when New York Yankees fans were chanting “Who’s your daddy?” during a postseason game. Alas, it’s actually 2022. The Boston Red Sox only won 78 games this season. David Ortiz has been retired for so long that he’s been inducted into the Hall of Fame. And the son in question is not Pedro Martinez, but Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who earned the ire of the game’s most easily agitated fans during the ALDS.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy