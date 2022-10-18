Giancarlo Stanton gets Yankees going in game five with three-run bomb

The Yankees couldn’t have scripted a better start to game five.

After Nestor Cortes held the Guardians scoreless in the top of the first, the Yankees went right to work against Aaron Civale, capped off by a three-run home run off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton to give the Bombers an immediate 3-0 lead.

Gleyber Torres led off with a four-pitch walk, Anthony Rizzo fought off a pair of two-strike pitches before being hit by a pitch, and Stanton laced a laser into the seats in right center, prompting an emphatic bat flip and a spirited celebration as the Yankee crowd, still filing in to the 4:07 p.m. start, erupted.

Civale was chased one batter later, as Stanton provided the big blow, the 11 th home run of his playoff career.

