Kroger wants to hire hundreds for the holidays

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region includes West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Ohio.

One of the hiring event signs placed outside a Kroger. Credit: Kroger

In a press release, the company announced starting immediately, it will hold in-person open interviews in its stores every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until all positions are filled. Those positions include in-store retail and pharmacy positions as well as “across multiple business units.” Click here to find open positions near you.

Stores will have hiring tables where jobseekers can pick up more information and sign up for a same-day interview. Candidates are encouraged to apply online ahead of time.

The company also has a number of virtual hiring events planned through November. Click here to see them.

In the release, the company said that there will be opportunities for associates hired for the holiday season to stay on for longer.

Benefits include training opportunities, a tuition reimbursement program that is available to full-time and part-time associates and discounts on groceries, according to the release. Additionally, the company says its average hourly rate is more than $17 per hour.

