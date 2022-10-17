ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on TV again – here’s how to watch them

By Joey Gill, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Pd4_0idz2zZH00

( WJBF ) — A beloved television tradition returns for the holidays this year, but you won’t be able to watch like you have in the past.

Three Charlie Brown specials – “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” – will only air on Apple TV+ after previously appearing on both the streaming service and PBS in 2021.

After airing on the network only one year, PBS says that they no longer hold the rights to the specials.

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” said PBS in a reply tweet dated September 29 .

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County

It’s the second time that the specials will not air on broadcast television. In 2020, the specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts franchise in 2018. Previously, the specials aired from 1966 to 2000 on CBS and from 2001 to 2020 on ABC.

Of the original 35 Peanuts specials produced up until 1992, the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episodes remain the most popular and most re-aired. PBS was able to strike a deal with Apple in 2021 to air the three holiday classics.

Despite no longer airing on TV, non-subscribers can stream the holiday specials through Apple TV+ for free in a limited window. The Halloween special will be free to stream from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, the Thanksgiving special from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, and the Christmas special from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

How to Stream 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Halloween 2022!

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most beloved Halloween specials ever, and let's be honest: We could all use some adorable, wholesome distractions for Halloween. The Peanuts special, which originally aired on CBS in 1966 (earning an Emmy nomination) wasn't just famous for its Halloween theme, but also for Snoopy's iconic air-battle with the unseen Red Baron.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
FanSided

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
BGR.com

Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix series after Dahmer has just arrived

Suddenly, after years of producing mostly forgettable material for Netflix in the form of shows that tended to come and go quickly, Ryan Murphy is on a tear. His series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, for example, is officially one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time. A new movie he co-produced, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is one of the biggest on Netflix at the moment. And his latest TV series — The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow — has also just hit the streamer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
12tomatoes.com

Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel

If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
INDIANA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back At Some of TV's Beloved Animated Christmas Classics

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (CBS, 1965): Directed by Bill Melendez. Written by Charles Schulz:. Young voice-over talent Peter Robbins made his indelible mark as Charlie Brown in this poignant holiday classic that spawned a series of similar specials for every holiday. Here, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas and the perfect tree. While directing a school play, he ultimately finds both, though not before our young low-achiever is confronted by a number of obstacles. None the least of these conflicts is presented by his own dog Snoopy’s obsession with winning first prize in a local decorations competition, or by his mean-spirited peers who mock his choice of a tiny sickly tree.
TODAY.com

Ralphie is now an adult in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel trailer

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie in the new trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas” — and he’s all grown up trying to spread Christmas cheer to his own family. The sequel will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17.Oct. 18, 2022.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free

Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy