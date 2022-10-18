Read full article on original website
david bell
1d ago
yeah had to be someone that knew about the trucks contents, shouldn't be too hard to find the dudes,unless someone just had a really good day car shopping.
3
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
VSP: Vermonter falls asleep, crashes into power pole
A St. Albans, Vermont man cheated death early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua. As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Massachusetts woman faces charges for alleged bee attack on police
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck
Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
‘It's essential': Vermont's rescue squads need more EMTs and paramedics
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — With communities across New England concerned with staffing levels at their local EMS providers, a job fair in Vermont aimed to attract those much-needed personnel. AmCare, which serves several communities in northwestern Vermont, shares a problem with many ambulance squads across the northeast and...
Bees unleashed in attack on deputies during eviction enforcement, Hampden County sheriff says
Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A
Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a sharp uptick in the number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans. Updated: 4...
Watervliet Police nab alleged phone scammer
On Saturday, October 15, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who was called by someone who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender's Office.
CA Woman Who Drove To Boston To Deliver Fentanyl Gets Over 4 Years In Prison
A California woman was sentenced to more than five years in prison for traveling across the country to deliver fentanyl right into the hands of an undercover DEA agent, authorities said. Adelaida Yudit Garibay, age 46, of Burbank, drove from California to Boston to deliver two kilograms of fentanyl in...
Worcester DA, former MSP colonel & others cleared in ethics probe over OUI of judge’s daughter
The ethics case against several top Massachusetts law enforcement officials, including the Worcester County DA and a former state police colonel, in regards to the alleged altered police report for the 2017 OUI arrest for a judge’s daughter was dismissed Wednesday. The State Ethics Commission said Wednesday that it...
Saratoga police arrest man for alleged rape
Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
