david bell
1d ago

yeah had to be someone that knew about the trucks contents, shouldn't be too hard to find the dudes,unless someone just had a really good day car shopping.

westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck

Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
CHICOPEE, MA
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
mynbc5.com

‘It's essential': Vermont's rescue squads need more EMTs and paramedics

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — With communities across New England concerned with staffing levels at their local EMS providers, a job fair in Vermont aimed to attract those much-needed personnel. AmCare, which serves several communities in northwestern Vermont, shares a problem with many ambulance squads across the northeast and...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Bees unleashed in attack on deputies during eviction enforcement, Hampden County sheriff says

Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WCAX

Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A

Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a sharp uptick in the number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop

Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
ROWLEY, MA

