HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Stereogum

Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
XXL Mag

George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NEW YORK STATE
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97

While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Quavo’s Saweetie Cheating Claim

Lil Baby has dropped a pair of new songs that hear him comment on the drama surrounding Saweetie allegedly cheating on Quavo. On the tracks “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” — taken from his newly released album It’s Only Me — Baby spits a few verses that has fans assuming that he’s involved in the messy situation between Quavo and Saweetie.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Serves Looks On The Cover Of “Interview Magazine”: Photos

The 39-year-old spoke with actress Jada Pinkett Smith for her cover story interview. After Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her blonde eyebrows and bodacious booty on the cover of Interview Magazine a few weeks ago, it’s now Nicki Minaj’s turn to take over, and the 39-year-old is certainly making her presence felt with both her sultry, colourful photoshoot and her accompanying interview, conducted by none other than Jada Pinkett-Smith.
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Reveal Joint Project “I Still Got It” Cover Art

The hip hop vets join forces for Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Snoop Dogg is getting back to the music like he never left. This time around, he joined forces with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape entitled I Still Got It. The West Coast legends took to Instagram to reveal the project’s gritty cover art, writing, “C. Day music for the fansI. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22.”
Billboard

Eminem’s 30 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

To celebrate the Midwestern rapper who overcame a rocky childhood to become one of rap’s biggest international sensations, we’re taking a look at Eminem’s 30 biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He may go by a handful of names — Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady —...

