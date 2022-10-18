ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Man killed after his car plunges off cliff edge close to popular holiday park

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MAN has died after his vehicle plunged off a cliff close to a popular Brit holiday park.

Police were scrambled to Blue Dolphin holiday park near Filey, North Yorkshire, after reports a car had gone over the cliff edge, crashing into the rocks 200ft below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkLMZ_0idz28JN00
A man has died after his car went over a cliff edge in North Yorkshire on Tuesday Credit: Ben Lack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3gjP_0idz28JN00
Police were called just after 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon Credit: Ben Lack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9UyE_0idz28JN00
The coastguard and RNLI were also called to the spot near Filey Credit: Ben Lack

Tragedy struck just after 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, with North Yorkshire Police confirming a man had died several hours later.

The man was the only occupant of the car when it went over the cliff edge close to Haven's Blue Dolphin holiday park.

Pictures from the scene show multiple emergency service vehicles next to the cliff edge.

The coastguard, fire service, RNLI, and ambulance service were called to the remote site near Filey, six miles southeast of Scarborough, as well as North Yorkshire Police.

"We can now confirm that sadly, a man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle that went over the cliff near Filey earlier today, died this afternoon," a force spokesperson said.

"His family have been informed, however, we are not yet in a position to release his identity.

"Police investigators remain at the scene of the incident to examine the scene and establish the circumstances that led to the car going over the cliff.

"A multi-agency operation is in place to arrange for the recovery the vehicle from the base of the cliffs."

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
TheDailyBeast

Teeth, Blood Found in Home Before Mom’s Body Found in Son’s Trunk

A Texas man who returned home to find his wife and troubled teenage son missing noticed a tooth and blood in the garage, and then followed the blood trail to the main bedroom, where he found more teeth, according to court documents. That disturbing discovery led him to call cops—who put out an alert for the black Mazda that Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle, 49, were believed to be in. The car was spotted a day later in Nebraska, where it crashed during a police chase—and officers found Michelle’s body in the trunk. Authorities say she was beaten and strangled to death. Tyler, who was facing sexual assault charges at home when he left, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.Read it at ABC13
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
TheDailyBeast

Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says

A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
832K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy