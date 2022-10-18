ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

One of the Triangle’s most popular ice cream shops is coming to Raleigh

By Drew Jackson
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhbLu_0idz24mT00

Ice cream doesn’t have to be a seasonal treat, that’s why mittens exist.

On a chilly week in the Triangle comes some red hot ice cream news.

Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new Raleigh location of the popular scoop shop, moving into the upcoming Raleigh Iron Works development. Andia’s already has two Wake County spots, both in Cary.

Owned by Andia and George Xouris, Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream won The News & Observer’s Triangle Ice Cream Bracket over the summer, beating out a region of beloved scoop shops. The six year-old ice cream company is known for richly flavorful ice creams and signature flavors like rose pistachio, plus milkshakes topped with cookies and toasted marshmallows and doughnuts.

“The entire Andia’s team is thrilled to be joining the Raleigh Iron Works family,” said Andia Xouris said in a release. “This project is exactly what we’ve been seeking for our Raleigh debut. We are so excited to be a part of such an innovative and trendy project like Raleigh Iron Works and know that our guests will love the vibe here.”

Raleigh Iron Works has collected new locations from several Triangle favorites, including Ponysaurus Brewing & Pizza and Eastcut Sandwich Bar, two Durham standouts making their Raleigh debuts.

The development also announced the addition of YoBa yoga studios to the project, which is slated to open in 2023.

