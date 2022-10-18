Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme. 33-year-old Anna Kline, formerly known as Jordana Weber of Sparks has been charged with two counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, four counts of transacting in criminal proceeds, and two counts of obstructing justice.
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
Reno man sentenced to prison for death threats over stolen election claims
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Reno man was sentenced to prison for sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials after he claimed the 2020 election was stolen. Matthew Carter was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison on multiple counts of aggravated stalking and harassment, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday. Carter was found guilty in September.
Authorities identify armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities have identified the armed man who was shot and killed by officers outside the Sparks Police Department earlier this week. Jason Thorpe, 36, was shot and killed after he allegedly showed up at a door of the police station armed with a handgun.
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
Fact check: Has Reno added police officers during Mayor Schieve's tenure?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Public safety has emerged as one of the top issues in the 2022 race for Reno mayor — with incumbent Hillary Schieve pointing to her record on adding police and challenger Eddie Lorton leaning into 'tough on crime' rhetoric. During...
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:15 a.m.: Roads have once again opened, but the backup will take a while to clear up. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that backed up traffic near Mustang early Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., NHP says a black Volvo sedan was...
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
Crews knock down fire on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks that began late Wednesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of 9th Street just before midnight on Oct. 19. Authorities say that due to initial reports of...
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
