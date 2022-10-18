ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smith Mountain Eagle

SRHS volleyball teams win on Senior Night; two seniors recognized

The Staunton River High School Golden Eagles volleyball teams hosted the William Fleming High School Colonels for Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and won. The SRHS varsity team won in three sets: 25 to 7, 25 to 4 and 25 to 11. The junior varsity team won in two sets: 25 to 21 and 25 to 13.
STAUNTON, VA
MLive.com

Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
ANCHORAGE, AK

