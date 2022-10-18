Read full article on original website
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SRHS volleyball teams win on Senior Night; two seniors recognized
The Staunton River High School Golden Eagles volleyball teams hosted the William Fleming High School Colonels for Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and won. The SRHS varsity team won in three sets: 25 to 7, 25 to 4 and 25 to 11. The junior varsity team won in two sets: 25 to 21 and 25 to 13.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach
JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
Former Burrell boys coach takes over Highlands girls basketball program
After three years away from serving as a head basketball coach at the high school level, Shawn Bennis is back. The Highlands School Board on Monday hired Bennis as its next varsity girls coach. He replaces Jason Kerr who suddenly stepped down from the position Sept. 7 after one season...
Prep Cross Country: State Meet berths on the line Thursday
Harriers across the state of West Virginia have trained and prepared all season for Thursday afternoon. That will the day where dreams of a trip to the state cross country meet will be realized or dashed during the all important regional meets. Area runners will look to punch their tickets...
