Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Darien Police Department is hiring entry-level police officers
The Darien Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time entry-level Police Officers. Connecticut and out-of-state candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates must have earned a minimum of sixty credits from an accredited college or university, OR a minimum of two years full active military duty plus...
Ridgefield Travel Alert: One Lane Open, Alternating Traffic on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
New Milford Police Issue Traffic Alert: Veterans Bridge One Lane Traffic Wednesday and Thursday
VETERANS BRIDGE - Bridge Inspections will continue Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th 8am-4pm. Traffic will be one lane alternating across the bridge during that time. New Milford Police Department will be conducting traffic control. Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
Ridgefield Main Street Project: Important Update - New Date Set for Street Paving
Main Street will be re-paved with new asphalt starting on Sunday evening, October 23, and ending on Tuesday morning, October 25. This work will be done during the evening and overnight hours. Traffic will, however, be able to proceed using alternate lanes. Parking will not be available on Main Street from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am during these three days.
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
Town of Westport Registrars of Voters Memory Card and Tabulator Testing
The Office of the Registrars of Voters for the Town of Westport will be memory card and tabulator testing beginning Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m at Town Hall Room, 212D, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. The public is welcome to observe October 20 or any continued testing Friday, October 21...
Governor Lamont Encourages High School Students To Participate in Connecticut’s Annual Teen Safe Driving Video Contest
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Travelers are teaming up to co-sponsor Connecticut’s 14th annual Teen Safe Driving Video Contest, which engages high school students on the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel. The governor announced the launch of...
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Gordon Sloat, 81, has Died
Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
New CT DMV Website Streamlines Services, Addition of Online Service Options
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a new website for the state agency (ct.gov/dmv) that streamlines all of the online services it offers in an effort to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster, and more convenient. The newly revamped website...
Huge Turnout at Connecticut Manufacturing Day Event Signals Industry is Hot
Bridgeport, CT - A huge crowd turned out to attend Connecticut Manufacturing Day on October 7 in Bridgeport, showing signs that the state’s thriving manufacturing industry is in strong demand. Over 500 attendees and 50 exhibitors participated in the event, which took place on National Manufacturing Day. Held at...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6
WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6
Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
Services planned for Danbury resident, St. Peter Church volunteer, Mary Ellen Cesca, 69
Mary Ellen Cesca, 69, of Danbury, wife of Paul L. Cesca, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mrs. Cesca was born in Danbury on May 18, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Scozzafava) Lariccia. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1971.
Rep. Allie-Brennan worked with the Bethel Public Library to secure a $150,000 grant
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Bethel Public Library will debut its recently renovated Teen space and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with State Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D – Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, Redding) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
