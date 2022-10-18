ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Burn bans blanket across many Tri-State counties

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKLWI_0idz108w00

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — A combination of extreme dryness and occasional high winds have pushed many of the counties within our Tri-State to enact a burn ban.

UPDATE: Morton Warehouse is still an active fire scene

Although a majority of the counties have gone through with the measure, not all have. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security , these local Hoosier counties are currently under a burn ban:

  • Gibson
  • Warrick
  • Spencer
  • Perry
  • Dubois
  • Daviess

As for Kentucky, the Energy and Environment Cabinet says these counties are under a burn ban:

  • Hancock
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • McLean
  • Muhlenberg
  • Union
  • Webster

Many of these burn bans follow soon after Fire Prevention Week, in which many county’s fire agencies gathered with the community to teach fire safety .

UP NEXT: Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

