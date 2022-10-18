Read full article on original website
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
Mississippi K9s receive body armor
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office K9’s Ralph and Ringo will receive bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ralph and Ringo’s vests are sponsored by Leah Beale, of Oklahoma. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks. The program is open to […]
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
A cool day ahead but 80s are on the horizon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today started out bitter cold as East Mississippi and West Alabama struggled to get out of 30 degrees well into the morning. But, the sun did its work and will warm up our area into the high 60s by the afternoon. That will give way to an overnight low of 40 degrees after the sun goes down. 40 degrees is still about 12 degrees below average but there will be no freeze warning to worry about at least.
Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 2004
The lack of rain and low water levels are expected to have a severe economic impact. KSDK's Laura Barczewski reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi
Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
Anglers discover century-old boat in low Mississippi River
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of anglers participating in an upcoming catfishing tournament in Helena-West Helena reeled in a whopper. According to our sister station WMC-TV in Memphis, they found an old wooden boat sticking out of the Mississippi River. An archaeology team excavated the boat and estimated...
Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought
As an ongoing drought grips the South and Midwest, the water level of the Mississippi River in Tennessee is standing at close to negative eleven feet, breaking the previous record set in 1988. Senior Vice President for The Waterways Council, Inc., Deb Calhoun, joins News NOW to explain what steps are being taken to keep commerce operating on the Mississippi River and how long record low water levels could last. Oct. 19, 2022.
Freeze Warning issued for Northshore, South Mississippi
Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast. For the next couple days, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than mid 60s through at least Wednesday. Tonight, expect...
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
