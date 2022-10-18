ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi K9s receive body armor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office K9’s Ralph and Ringo will receive bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.   K9 Ralph and Ringo’s vests are sponsored by Leah Beale, of Oklahoma. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks. The program is open to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

A cool day ahead but 80s are on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today started out bitter cold as East Mississippi and West Alabama struggled to get out of 30 degrees well into the morning. But, the sun did its work and will warm up our area into the high 60s by the afternoon. That will give way to an overnight low of 40 degrees after the sun goes down. 40 degrees is still about 12 degrees below average but there will be no freeze warning to worry about at least.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

Anglers discover century-old boat in low Mississippi River

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of anglers participating in an upcoming catfishing tournament in Helena-West Helena reeled in a whopper. According to our sister station WMC-TV in Memphis, they found an old wooden boat sticking out of the Mississippi River. An archaeology team excavated the boat and estimated...
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WJTV 12

Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC News

Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought

As an ongoing drought grips the South and Midwest, the water level of the Mississippi River in Tennessee is standing at close to negative eleven feet, breaking the previous record set in 1988. Senior Vice President for The Waterways Council, Inc., Deb Calhoun, joins News NOW to explain what steps are being taken to keep commerce operating on the Mississippi River and how long record low water levels could last. Oct. 19, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgno.com

Freeze Warning issued for Northshore, South Mississippi

Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast. For the next couple days, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than mid 60s through at least Wednesday. Tonight, expect...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy