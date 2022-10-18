ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Hefty Seed admits to buying SD grain without license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license. Hefty Seed Company has reached agreement with state regulators to pay a $15,000 fine and become licensed as a grain buyer. The Baltic-based company admitted to purchasing more...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Changes being made at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are in the works at Sanford Health and some of them are in the form of jobs and programs. In a letter to employees, we received Wednesday night, CEO Bill Gassen says the health system “made the very difficult decision to streamline our leadership structure and simplify operations.”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD legislators want harder fight against zebra mussels

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Department is under heavy fire from some lawmakers who want more done to slow or stop the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species showing up in South Dakota lakes and rivers. Top GFP officials met Tuesday...
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Habitat For Humanity

Are you at home? Or maybe you are at work and looking forward to going home at the end of the day? I’ll bet it’s pretty nice to know that you have a place to go to and settle in. Now imagine how it would feel if you didn’t have a place to call home? That’s been the reality for nearly 200 families in the greater Sioux Falls area. But as you are about to hear in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, thankfully Habitat for Humanity was there to put a roof over their heads and a foundation beneath their feet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Compare: Donations to Noem, Thune, Bengs and Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a changed definition of the fundraising platform WinRed. Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees. Having previously taken...
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Stryker official defends SD plan to buy more LIFEPAKs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s health secretary and Stryker officials are again defending the decision to buy hundreds of new LIFEPAK-15 monitors and defibrillators from the company as replacement equipment for ambulance services in South Dakota. Secretary Joan Adam brought three of Stryker’s people with her Wednesday...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!

Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Wollman family says late governor inspired others

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The late Harvey Wollman remained politically active right up to the end. The former South Dakota governor died Tuesday at the age of 87. Just days earlier, he appeared at a campaign event for the current crop of Democrats running for office. A meeting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

