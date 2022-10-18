Are you at home? Or maybe you are at work and looking forward to going home at the end of the day? I’ll bet it’s pretty nice to know that you have a place to go to and settle in. Now imagine how it would feel if you didn’t have a place to call home? That’s been the reality for nearly 200 families in the greater Sioux Falls area. But as you are about to hear in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, thankfully Habitat for Humanity was there to put a roof over their heads and a foundation beneath their feet.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO