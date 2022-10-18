Read full article on original website
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Hefty Seed admits to buying SD grain without license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license. Hefty Seed Company has reached agreement with state regulators to pay a $15,000 fine and become licensed as a grain buyer. The Baltic-based company admitted to purchasing more...
Changes being made at Sanford Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are in the works at Sanford Health and some of them are in the form of jobs and programs. In a letter to employees, we received Wednesday night, CEO Bill Gassen says the health system “made the very difficult decision to streamline our leadership structure and simplify operations.”.
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
SD legislators want harder fight against zebra mussels
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Department is under heavy fire from some lawmakers who want more done to slow or stop the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species showing up in South Dakota lakes and rivers. Top GFP officials met Tuesday...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
Reliabank Business Beat: Habitat For Humanity
Are you at home? Or maybe you are at work and looking forward to going home at the end of the day? I’ll bet it’s pretty nice to know that you have a place to go to and settle in. Now imagine how it would feel if you didn’t have a place to call home? That’s been the reality for nearly 200 families in the greater Sioux Falls area. But as you are about to hear in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, thankfully Habitat for Humanity was there to put a roof over their heads and a foundation beneath their feet.
Recreational marijuana makes another appearance on South Dakota ballot
(Greater Dakota News Service) Just as in 2020, voters across South Dakota will have a chance in November to decide whether the state should legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. In a highly publicized process, a similar ballot question was approved in South Dakota two years ago,...
Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
Compare: Donations to Noem, Thune, Bengs and Johnson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a changed definition of the fundraising platform WinRed. Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees. Having previously taken...
Stryker official defends SD plan to buy more LIFEPAKs
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s health secretary and Stryker officials are again defending the decision to buy hundreds of new LIFEPAK-15 monitors and defibrillators from the company as replacement equipment for ambulance services in South Dakota. Secretary Joan Adam brought three of Stryker’s people with her Wednesday...
Who is donating to South Dakota candidates?
Third quarter federal campaign finance reports were published Saturday by the FEC, giving us a closer look at South Dakota candidates with federal election committees.
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
Wollman family says late governor inspired others
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The late Harvey Wollman remained politically active right up to the end. The former South Dakota governor died Tuesday at the age of 87. Just days earlier, he appeared at a campaign event for the current crop of Democrats running for office. A meeting...
South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
