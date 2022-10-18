ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

With higher heating bills expected, experts offer advice

By Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGros_0idyzcwh00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Winter is coming, and so are higher energy costs. As colder weather sets in, the cost to heat your home is expected to rise across the board, with natural gas, electric and fuel oils all expected to be more expensive than last year.

Kerosene in short supply as winter looms around the corner

“Probably expensive home heating bills, that’s likely how it’s going to play out,” said Aaron Wheeler, from Wheeler Heating & Cooling.

Across the board, heating costs are expected to be noticeably higher than they were last winter. A forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts a 28% rise in natural gas, 27% for heating oil and 10% for electricity.

While natural gas is expected to see the largest spike, each fuel will likely be more expensive, a reality that’s already being felt in New York State.

New York places second in energy efficiency study

According to NYSERDA, as of last week, kerosene costed $6.28 a gallon, heating oil $5.42 and propane $3.50. Those numbers for kerosene and heating oil mark a 63.9% and 55.3% rise respectively.

With this trend, experts are reminding homeowners of some of the steps they can take to try and keep their bills down.

“The most important thing, in addition to doing annual maintenance, is to stay on top of your filter changes if you have a forced hot air system. Installing a programmable thermostat can help reduce bills as well,” Wheeler said.

Bill could address home heating emergencies in NYS

And if you have a fuel oil system, “Have it cleaned. The soot that builds up in the heat exchangers and on the boiler sections are actually, it’s a phenomenal insulator, and it does drive up the cost of heating your house,” he said.

You can also get a no cost energy assessment through NYSERDA.

“A contractor will take a look at your home and give you ideas about what you can do to make the home more energy efficient, investments that you can make in maybe sealing and insulating your home,” said Courtney Moriarta, the Director of the Single-Family Residential Team for NYSERDA.

Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things

With heating costs on the rise, more people could turn to wood burning stoves and fireplaces to provide additional heat.

With that possibility, local fire authorities are reminding everyone to clean out their chimneys and stove pipes to reduce the risk of fire.

Energy experts also encourage homeowners to make sure their windows are sealed to help prevent heat from leaving the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth

Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus sends New Yorkers hundreds of dollars

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Big Frog 104

How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

NYSERDA, National Grid announce 21 new community solar projects in New York

The New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and its partner, National Grid, recently announced 21 new community solar projects throughout the state. The projects were selected as part of the first round of ... Read More » The post NYSERDA, National Grid announce 21 new community solar projects in New York appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Big Frog 104

Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York

Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
NEWS10 ABC

Recent poll finds accessing childcare is not easy

A recent poll by Global Strategy Group in partnership with Raising NY concluded across all racial groups, parents of young children have encountered challenges accessing childcare. The study also found overall satisfaction parents have with the childcare program although their experiences with some areas can vary widely across racial lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I am proposing, in this year’s defense […]
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy