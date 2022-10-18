ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
CNET

McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely

Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CNBC

McDonald's limited-edition adult Happy Meal toys are listed for as much as $300,000 on eBay

McDonald's recently-released adult Happy Meal was designed to engender feelings of "nostalgia" among its older customers. Instead, it's kicked off a bidding war. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has already sold out at many McDonald's locations across the country, meaning that the only way for collectors to get their hands on the toys is through the secondary market.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up

Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.

