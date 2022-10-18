Read full article on original website
Old-School Diners We Love: Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu
I’ve wondered why there’s a Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu Shopping Center. Now that I live on the Leeward side, I pass it all the time. What’s a coffee shop named Kapi‘olani doing in ‘Aiea? I knew I had to investigate. And of course I had to eat here.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 20–26, 2022
Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m. In its 30th year, this 3-mile noncompetitive walk gathers together breast cancer survivors, their caregivers and families, and others. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research, provide education and guidance for people to reduce risk, and offer support for patients. The program begins at 6 a.m. with a jazzercise warmup and ends after the walk with a Zumba cool down. Between 6 and 10 a.m., you can visit the “Wall of Hope” under the activities tent where individuals can write the names of loved ones who have fought or are fighting breast cancer on paper slips and then pin them to the wall. And, if you’re a cancer survivor or currently going through treatment, there will be a tent where you can have coffee, juice, fruit and doughnuts before and after the event.
Housemade bread and donuts on the rise at Gateway Café
Fresh-from-the-oven bread, along with handcrafted donuts, malasadas and pasta made from scratch are available every week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Gateway Café, managed by Sodexo. “I really like it a lot,” said Jade Gutierrez, a UH Mānoa freshman. “The bread is super moist,...
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
Farm-to-school program feeds keiki minds and bellies
Hawaiʻi keiki are getting to taste nutritious local foods as they learn more about them. The “Hoʻopili ʻAi Campaign – Uniting Keiki & Hawaiʻi Food Crops” introduces K–5 students at public and public charter elementary schools statewide to Hawaiʻi-grown foods such as kalo (taro), ʻulu (breadfruit) and ʻuala (sweet potato). Each classroom is given a box containing educational materials and 25 individual pre-packaged produce for students and their ʻohana to try at home.
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
Largest palm collection in N. America right at Lyon Arboretum
The largest palm collection in a public garden in North America is at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Lyon Arboretum. This recognition was recently verified by the American Public Gardens Association. The arboretum’s 2,519 individual palm trees represent 615 unique species. Lyon Arboretum’s Grounds and Collections Department...
John Mulaney: From Scratch in Honolulu, HI Feb 4th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The latest John Mulaney: From Scratch presale code is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can acquire tickets ahead of the public 🙂. This could very well be your only opportunity ever to see John Mulaney: From Scratch LIVE in Honolulu. Here are all the John...
No space left: Don’t let these Hawaii animals suffer
If you find an animal, do not bring it to the shelter.
Ward Village breaks ground on new residential tower
There are 546 homes planned for this development, which is adjacent to Victoria Ward Park and just minutes away from Ala Moana Beach Park.
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
UH News Image of the Week: Demigods Anonymous
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from Windward Community College Theatre Manager Nicole Tessier. Tessier shared: “Students rehearsing for Demigods Anonymous at Palikū Theatre, which opens October 28 as part of the Theatre 260 class at Windward Community College.”. : “Queer-centered superhero fantasy Demigods...
Oahu’s Hallowbaloo
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | Nuuanu Ave & Hotel Street, Chinatown Arts District, Honolulu. Hallowbaloo Street Festival has everything you could ever need for a Halloween Party! Lots of Music, Arts, $1,000 Costume Contest, Craft Beer Festival, Ono Eats, Drag Show and $1,000 Pineapple Awards looking for the best costume, plus lots more!! For a full lineup of performances, schedule and lots of parking at the downtown parking lots or catch a Lift or Uber as your designated driver.
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Hawaii’s forbidden trail: 118 rescued on Haiku Stairs since 2010
The popular trail has been a point of contention in the windward community for years.
Spend the day at Sea Life Park!
Learn about dolphins, sea lions, turtles and more on Oahu’s East shore in Waimanalo. Sea Life Park is Hawaii’s #1 Marine Park that educates through their show performances. They help to ensure all of their animals get their daily nutrition while checking their eyes, teeth, flippers, etc. through “operant conditioning,” a technique which allows their trainers to train them in order to monitor the animal’s health like taking body measurements or putting special eye drop into the sea lions eyes. Lots of family fun as you get to see these wonderful marine animals up close and personal. They also have animal encounter experience which includes swimming with dolphins for an additional fee.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kūpono
—Upright, honest, decent, proper, appropriate, rightful, reliable, worth, merit, excellence. “The term kūpono comes to mind when I think of Hawaiian language and culture and how exciting it is to see the revitalization of both within our UH campuses and how it will support Hawaiʻi and the world. ”
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
