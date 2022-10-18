Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams to receive donations from business for every adoption in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams receives over 10,000 animals a year, and officials said they’re seeing a lot more this year than recent years. East Tennessee businesses have worked to help Young-Williams raise money for every animal adopted from their facilities. Subaru will donate $100 for each animal adopted...
WATE
Beacon Puts Care Back into Doctor’s Hands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Beacon Primary Care they focus on giving patients the personal touch, bypassing the middlemen that make medical care expensive and at times, frustrating. When it comes to your medical care, it used to be between yourself and your doctor. But now-a-days there are middlemen...
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
wvlt.tv
Audiologists say get hearing test before buying over-the-counter hearing aids
wvlt.tv
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
wvlt.tv
Support East Tenn. charities through an online auction
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to support local charities in Sevier County, you can score some great silent auction items through the 25th Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association’s Benefit Golf Tournament. This year, the silent auction that’s normally held the day of the tournament...
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
wvlt.tv
Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - $130,000 will be divided between Second Harvest Food Banks of East Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. As inflation hits everyone, the organizations said this big donation couldn’t have come at a better time. “Inflation has hit the ones we...
wvlt.tv
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family in Farragut has a house that’s catching the eye of many. Standing in their yard is a 12-foot skeleton by the name of Sir Bones. Barbara and Chad Pyle said they’re known for going all out for Halloween and Christmas decorations, but this year, they are doing something different.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton Tickets
wvlt.tv
‘Coats for the Cold’ returns, how you can help KARM reach its goal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People have been breaking out their coats this week as temperatures dropped. But a lot of people don’t have the luxury of pulling a jacket out of their closet. That’s where Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) comes in. KARM is aiming to donate 10,000 coats...
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Instead of tickets, KPD gave gift cards to help people fix broken headlights and taillights
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In August, the Knoxville Police Department tried a different approach when pulling people over for broken vehicle equipment, like busted headlights or taillights. Instead of handing out tickets, they gave out gift cards to Advance Auto Parts. They said the store donated $1,000 worth of gift...
1450wlaf.com
One more bed build scheduled before season ends
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We want to get one more bed build in before the weather gets such that we can’t really get outside,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. On Tuesday morning on WLAF, Thompson expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers before and now who help with SHP’s bed builds.
wvlt.tv
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
WATE
Foothills Craft Guild hosts 56th annual artisan show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From November 4th through the 6th the Foothills Craft Guild hosts their 56th annual fine art craft show. With talented and juried artisans from across the region, come out to experience the skill of East Tennessee. When one thinks of a craft show they typically...
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
