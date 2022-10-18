LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We want to get one more bed build in before the weather gets such that we can’t really get outside,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. On Tuesday morning on WLAF, Thompson expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers before and now who help with SHP’s bed builds.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO